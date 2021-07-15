Cauldrons in Minecraft Java Edition: Everything players need to know

Since its Minecraft Java Edition introduction in the beta 1.9 pre-release, the cauldron has been an incredibly useful block with a wide range of purposes.

Though its primary use is to contain liquids of various types, cauldrons serve several purposes in Minecraft. In addition to holding water, cauldrons can hold lava and powder snow in Java Edition. They are also used by leatherworker villagers and can often be seen in villages accordingly.

Though Java Edition cauldrons cannot hold potions or be used to dye leather armor like in Bedrock Edition, they can still be used to remove dyes and redesign banners. They're even useful in redstone circuits for the technically savvy.

Minecraft: Cauldron fact breakdown

Cauldrons serve several purposes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There are a ton of things to know about cauldrons. Minecraft players can understandably get confused as the Java version and Bedrock version treat cauldron use somewhat differently.

This may be addressed in future updates, as Mojang is always bringing content updates to the Java platform. For the moment, however, there are certain things that cauldrons can't quite do without mods in Minecraft's Java Edition.

There is plenty to dive into when it comes to the things that Java Edition cauldrons can do. Some of them are listed below:

Holding liquids and one solid: First and foremost, cauldrons can hold liquids such as water, lava, and the solid material powder snow. In addition, cauldrons can also collect rainwater if they're left outside and away from blocks that may block them from above. It's a nifty little trick to snag some extra water and save a trip to the nearest lake or shoreline. Keep in mind, however, that using a water bucket with a fish inside will not fill a cauldron. Cauldrons are also helpful in cold biomes. This is because water within cauldrons doesn't freeze the way it does elsewhere in the cold.

First and foremost, cauldrons can hold liquids such as water, lava, and the solid material powder snow. In addition, cauldrons can also collect rainwater if they're left outside and away from blocks that may block them from above. It's a nifty little trick to snag some extra water and save a trip to the nearest lake or shoreline. Keep in mind, however, that using a water bucket with a fish inside will not fill a cauldron. Cauldrons are also helpful in cold biomes. This is because water within cauldrons doesn't freeze the way it does elsewhere in the cold. Removing dye from items: Using a water-filled cauldron, Minecraft players can remove the dye from leather armor and shulker boxes. The top layer of a banner may also be removed using the water in a cauldron. However, keep an eye on the water levels in the cauldron, as each washing will reduce the water level inside by one unit.

Using a water-filled cauldron, Minecraft players can remove the dye from leather armor and shulker boxes. The top layer of a banner may also be removed using the water in a cauldron. However, keep an eye on the water levels in the cauldron, as each washing will reduce the water level inside by one unit. Compatability with redstone comparators: Oddly enough, cauldrons in Minecraft also have some utility in redstone circuits. They can actually serve as a power source for redstone comparators. Based on how full the cauldron is, a comparator directly in front of it will emit a signal from power levels one to three. The fuller the cauldron is, the more capable it is of providing power. Be sure to keep any other blocks out of the immediate vicinity, however, as they can potentially delay the redstone signal.

Read More: 5 best seeds for Minecraft jungle templates

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Click here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh