Clueless Minecraft player ends up creating cosmic horror in the sky using shaders 

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 05, 2025 19:45 GMT
A Minecraft player made a nightmarish shader pack by accident (Image via Reddit/3yhtwrbafi/Mojang Studios)
The blocky world of Minecraft has a very distinct look thanks to its default rendering. However, many community-made shaders can completely change the visuals of the game. Installing these files is also quite easy, with some players even learning how to create their own shaders.

A Minecraft player, u/3yhtwrbafi, shared a video on the game’s subreddit showing a scene that barely resembles what players are familiar with. Not only that, but it is very difficult to understand what the clip is about.

The original poster stated that, after tweaking the shader settings, they created something that resembled an evil presence watching them play the game. If one looks closely, it seems there is a massive eye at the top of the screen.

u/TheMadRubicante pointed out that the scene looked like a LIDAR void to them. For those who do not know, LIDAR is a technology that uses lasers to measure the distance to objects. If one looks up a LIDAR view, they would see something very similar to the video posted here.

Redditors talk about the nightmarish shader pack (Image via Reddit)
u/Checkmatte mentioned that they would surely use the shaders portrayed in the clip if the original poster could find a way to limit the visual effect only to the sky in-game. The original poster, however, replied that they barely knew what they were doing and were, hence, not the right person to ask.

u/tymelodies jokingly referenced The Lord of the Rings, comparing the "eye's" shape to that of the fiery Eye of Sauron watching everyone from the tower. u/JMoneyNoHoney agreed with this observation, joking that the original poster had indeed created the Eye of Sauron.

u/IneedNormalUserName said that the post reminded them of the dark world level from the game Cruelty Squad. For those unfamiliar, Cruelty Squad is an FPS whose art style resembles the misshapen shader showcased in the post.

The different shaders in Minecraft

Vibrant Visuals have completely transformed the game&#039;s visuals (Image via Mojang Studios)
If players were to discuss the downsides of Minecraft, the game's graphics would certainly make the list. The title came out more than fifteen years ago, and its visuals reflect that. Thankfully, there are shader packs that players can download to completely change the aesthetics of the blocky world.

Moreover, Mojang Studios recently released the Vibrant Visuals graphics update, which made the game look more modern. The availability of this feature is limited, but it is great to see that the developers are finally addressing the glaring problem Minecraft has suffered from for so long.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

