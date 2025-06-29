"coolest mf dolphin ever": Minecraft fan reacts as dolphin beats the Wither in Bedrock Edition

Minecraft players often come across some unbelievable things in the blocky world. From villages embedded inside hills to pillager towers that go beyond the clouds, these encounters make the exploration aspect more fun, even though they might be due to bugs. However, something that anyone would not expect is seeing a dolphin killing one of the strongest hostile mobs in the game, the Wither.
A Minecraft player, u/Mustang1968op, shared a video on the game’s subreddit showing how a dolphin took the battle with the Wither and defeated it. The user mentioned that they wanted to fight this hostile mob underwater, as it makes things easier, and the Wither had lost a lot of health due to previous attacks. In the description, they mentioned that the dolphin was able to land the final blow to the Wither.
What makes this entire thing even more impressive is that it was recorded on the Bedrock Edition. The Wither is much more challenging in this particular version compared to the Java Edition.
Describing the passive mob taking on such a dangerous boss, u/Leading-Pen88855 commented:
"coolest mf dolphin ever"
u/Responsible-Baker692 pointed out the unbelievable nature of the feat, saying that a dolphin killing the Wither in the Bedrock Edition is was outlandish that if there wasn’t a video of it, nobody would have believed it.
u/Kalabajooie added that the dolphin just casually swam away from the Wither after landing the final blow, just like how cool heroes walk away and don’t look at explosions in the back. The OP agreed to that, saying it was their favorite part.
u/MahlonMurder said the dolphins in the Bedrock Edition are hardcore and added an instance when they were clearing gravel from a ruin and accidentally hit a dolphin, only to see it aggressively coming towards the player.
The different mobs of Minecraft
The world of Minecraft is filled with mobs, from hostile ones, such as zombies and skeletons, to passive ones, such as cows, sheep, and chickens. These entities make the blocky world more exciting and fun to explore. Things get even better when there is interaction between the mobs, as seen in the post.
Mojang Studios recently added new ghast variants, bringing a new flying mechanic to the game. They also introduced the locator bar feature and made saddles craftable. All of these changes indicate that the developers are trying to make exploring the game world more fun.
