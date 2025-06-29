"coolest mf dolphin ever": Minecraft fan reacts as dolphin beats the Wither in Bedrock Edition

Minecraft players often come across some unbelievable things in the blocky world. From villages embedded inside hills to pillager towers that go beyond the clouds, these encounters make the exploration aspect more fun, even though they might be due to bugs. However, something that anyone would not expect is seeing a dolphin killing one of the strongest hostile mobs in the game, the Wither.

A Minecraft player, u/Mustang1968op, shared a video on the game’s subreddit showing how a dolphin took the battle with the Wither and defeated it. The user mentioned that they wanted to fight this hostile mob underwater, as it makes things easier, and the Wither had lost a lot of health due to previous attacks. In the description, they mentioned that the dolphin was able to land the final blow to the Wither.

Trending

What makes this entire thing even more impressive is that it was recorded on the Bedrock Edition. The Wither is much more challenging in this particular version compared to the Java Edition.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Describing the passive mob taking on such a dangerous boss, u/Leading-Pen88855 commented:

"coolest mf dolphin ever"

u/Responsible-Baker692 pointed out the unbelievable nature of the feat, saying that a dolphin killing the Wither in the Bedrock Edition is was outlandish that if there wasn’t a video of it, nobody would have believed it.

Comment byu/Mustang1968op from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/Kalabajooie added that the dolphin just casually swam away from the Wither after landing the final blow, just like how cool heroes walk away and don’t look at explosions in the back. The OP agreed to that, saying it was their favorite part.

Redditors react to the clip (Image via Reddit)

u/MahlonMurder said the dolphins in the Bedrock Edition are hardcore and added an instance when they were clearing gravel from a ruin and accidentally hit a dolphin, only to see it aggressively coming towards the player.

The different mobs of Minecraft

Happy ghast allows players to fly early in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The world of Minecraft is filled with mobs, from hostile ones, such as zombies and skeletons, to passive ones, such as cows, sheep, and chickens. These entities make the blocky world more exciting and fun to explore. Things get even better when there is interaction between the mobs, as seen in the post.

Mojang Studios recently added new ghast variants, bringing a new flying mechanic to the game. They also introduced the locator bar feature and made saddles craftable. All of these changes indicate that the developers are trying to make exploring the game world more fun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!