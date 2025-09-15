Decart announces improved Minecraft generative AI game, but it's far from playable 

Minecraft uses generative algorithms to create the game's blocky world, requiring a lot of processing power. This is why a computer is needed to run the game. But what if there were a way to play the title on any device with just a browser and a stable internet connection? Thanks to advances in generative AI, we might be heading toward that in the future.

Decart made headlines when it announced its Oasis model, which could run Minecraft by generating every frame based on the player’s input. While it worked technically, the experience was more like a fever dream than playing Mojang Studios’ popular game.

Recently, Decart released the Oasis 2.0 model for the public to try, and the improvements are quite noticeable. This article explores more.

Minecraft with Oasis 2.0 is better, but still not playable

The blocks mixes with the environment and makes the game unplayable (Image via Decart AI)

Decart claims that the new Oasis 2.0 generative AI model can run Minecraft at 1080p and 30 FPS. This sounds almost unbelievable, given that the model has to render 30 high‑resolution images based on the user’s input every second. There are two options to choose from: try the browser version or download a mod that can be integrated with the game.

I tried the browser version of the game, which you can access for 45 seconds. However, there is no requirement to sign up or log in. This means the demo can be retried by reloading the page, although it is unlikely you would want to, because Minecraft in this form is quite unplayable.

The second generation of the Oasis model is definitely an improvement, as everything in the blocky world holds its structure and does not melt away, which was the case with the previous model. However, the new model still delivers a bizarre experience, just in higher resolution.

The demo starts decently, but the moment the auto‑prompt changes the textures, things go downhill. Movement is floaty, and actions are extremely clunky. The texture of the world has a moving‑liquid effect that is jarring and can cause a headache within seconds. AI artifacts keep popping up everywhere, which becomes extremely distracting.

The water block has mixed completely, and the entire area was generated out of nowhere (Image via Decart AI)

While the game window is set to 1080p, it felt more like a window dimension than a true resolution. The game world looked blurry and lacked the crispness of 1080p visuals. This is understandable, as the AI cannot generate every detail of the Minecraft world at such a high resolution, so everything looks blown up.

Coming to the worst part of the experience: interaction. Moving around seems fine, but the moment you try to interact with the world by breaking or placing a block, everything goes haywire. The world changes completely, and the familiar, unpleasant fever dream seen in the previous model returns.

The mod version works like a texture pack that overlays the game textures. You can use commands to change the look of the blocky world - there are some realistic and quirky options to choose from.

However, the same headache‑inducing artifacts and lack of sharpness remain. In conclusion, Oasis 2.0 is a big step forward in generative gaming, but the distance to an actually playable version is far away.

