Do Minecraft mobs have gender?

Minecraft has a large variety of mobs in its sandbox world. Some are passive in nature, while others are neutral and even hostile. There are many passive mobs that can breed with each other to spawn baby variants of their own. This sparks the question of whether these entities have genders or not.

While players can change the skin of their character to look more feminine or masculine, mobs in the game are quite unique.

Everything to know about gender in Minecraft mobs

Do mobs have any gender in Minecraft?

Mobs have no gender

It is widely believed that Minecraft mobs have no gender. When looking at the models and behaviors of every mob in the game, fans will notice that the entities have both male and female traits. For example, cows have both horns and udders, and chickens can lay eggs but also have a rooster-like texture on their heads.

Furthermore, every entity categorized under the same mob family can breed with each other. Players are not required to search for male and female mob variants to commence the breeding process.

What did Notch have to say about gender in Minecraft?

Markus Persson, nicknamed 'Notch,' is the creator of Minecraft. Back in July 2012, Notch released a now-unavailable Tumblr blog post where he talked about gender in the title. He stated that when someone asked him about the name of the first-ever player skin, he humorously said 'Steve,' which, of course, stuck and was made official.

Notch then declared that the human model in the sandbox game was never meant to represent males and females, only human beings. He later posted a tweet saying he regrets that the original skin players use in-game looks like a man and has a male name. However, he reiterated that the player model was meant to be genderless.

When it came to mobs in the game, Notch simply wrote;

"All the other mobs in the game are genderless and usually exhibit the most prominent traits of both genders. Cows have horns and udders (even if I’ve later learned that there are some cows where the females do have horns), and the chicken/duck/whatevers have heads that look like roosters, but still lay eggs. For breeding, any animal can breed with any other animal of the same species."

Notch added that any of the two mobs that come from the same species can breed with each other to spawn a baby.