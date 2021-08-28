Dream, Skeppy, and other Minecraft streamers react as Technoblade reveals he has cancer

Earlier today, Minecraft content creator Technoblade made a heartbreaking announcement to his fans. In his latest YouTube video, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Technoblade has been inactive on YouTube, Twitch, and social media accounts for quite some time now. Fans were glad to see a new tweet and YouTube clip from him. Sadly, a grave announcement awaited.

Technoblade's announcement of cancer was unfortunate news for fans. However, he relieved his fans by saying that he's going back for chemotherapy this coming week. Many fans and popular streamers like Dream and Skeppy came forward to support Technoblade and wish him a speedy recovery.

Minecraft streamer Dream and Skeppy wish for Technoblade's recovery from cancer

Technoblade posted a video titled "where I've been" on his YouTube channel. It starts with him introducing his new plushie. After that, he explains why he suddenly stopped posting videos after getting famous.

The 22-year-old said he got diagnosed with cancer on August 2 after experiencing pain in his hand and swelling in his shoulder later. He assures fans by saying he already has started cancer treatment and his doctors are "amazing."

TECHNO, my favourite internet pig. Wish you the speediest recovery.



f cancer @Technothepig — ᴅᴀɴᴛᴅᴍ💎 (@dantdm) August 27, 2021

Technoblade is among the most popular Minecraft content creators of all time. He is friends with many stars of the game like Dream, DanTDM, and Skeppy. After hearing his announcement, many fans and streamers wished for his recovery.

hope techno gets well soon. fuck cancer.



to keep things light, I'm gonna donate $1 for every coin every member of my team earns tomorrow to cancer research :) get to have fun and put money towards a good cause — dream (@dreamwastaken) August 27, 2021

Dream went to Twitter to announce he will be donating $1 for every coin he and his teammates score at Minecraft Championship 16 to cancer research. MCC 16 will start today at 8:00 pm BST.

After this tweet, many fans are going to cheer for Dream's team at the MCC 16.

Same here. Fuck cancer. — Skeppy (@Skeppy) August 27, 2021

Famous Minecraft streamers Skeppy and Awesamdude supported Dream's tweet. One of the latter's teammates for MCC 16, Seapeekay, said:

"i'm more motivated then ever."

Playing for a positive cause definitely motivates everyone.

i’m more motivated then ever — Seapeekay (@Seapeekay) August 27, 2021

Technoblade fans are hoping for his successful recovery and shared their wishes on Twitter:

As someone who’s lost my best friend to cancer, I almost can’t fathom this is happening to another person who’s impacted my life. Every new instance of it is a reminder of how much it hurts us all. I hope with all my heart he gets better. And thank you, Dream, for your donation. — BadBoyHalo says owo and uwu (@BBHSaysOwo) August 27, 2021

cancer is a fucking horrible thing dude wishing him a speed recovery :( and thank you dream for doing this <3 you're so kind — kary. (@drmful) August 27, 2021

Techno smiling and laughing in the face of cancer is true strength.

The man is and always will be a pillar of this community, and it's amazing to see so many wishing him a speedy recovery. Stay strong big dog! ❤️🐷 #technosupport — Colin Smoke (@colinsmoke) August 27, 2021

Jesus Christ Techno I'm so sorry that's awful. I really hope you have a fast recovery, or just as quick as possible. #technosupport I believe you'll kick cancers ass pic.twitter.com/a65ADfXqQv — bone ☁️💫 (@undeadcartilage) August 27, 2021

this is... a horrible thing to hear.

i wish techno a fast recovery and i hope he and his family are doing okay. cancer is a scary thing for anyone to go through, but i believe that everything will be okay <3#technosupport pic.twitter.com/VjkUQIrEb2 — hourly vilbur (@hourly_vilbur) August 27, 2021

to anyone who needs reassurance, as someone who’s been through this process before:



cancer is not usually fatal, and having it in the arm is much better than having it somewhere else.



thanks to fans, techno can afford high quality care.



it’ll be okay. take care of yourselves — bun ⟡ (@bunfloras) August 27, 2021

