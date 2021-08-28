Minecraft Championship (MCC)16: Announced teams, mini-games, where to watch and more

Minecraft Championships are tournaments hosted by Noxcrew featuring popular Minecraft content creators, such as Dream, Sapnap, Grian, Nihachu, and many more.

Streamers are put into groups of four, who then participate and compete against other teams in a series of eight mini-games. After these eight games, the top two teams have the battle to decide the winner.

It's been a month since the last Minecraft Championship. Fans are looking forward to watching their favorite streamers compete against each other. This article shares information about the upcoming Minecraft Championship 16.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16: All details you need to know

List of competing teams

Team Pink Parrots:

Dream

BadBoyHalo

Seapeekay

F1nn5ter

Team Purple Pandas:

Smajor

Grian

Smallishbeans

Fruitberries

Team Blue Bats:

Vixella

James Turner

DrGluon

KryticZeuz

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Antfrost

Tubbo

Fundy

5up

Team Cyan Creepers:

PearlescentMoon

PrestonPlayz

Spifey

PeteZahHutt

Team Green Guardians:

TheOrionSound

RTGame

Slyvee

Sapnap

Team Lime Llamas:

Quig

Krtzyy

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Team Yellow Yaks:

CaptainSparklez

Ponk

Hbomb94

GeorgeNotFound

Team Orange Ocelots:

TapL

Punz

Captain Puffy

Shubble

Team Red Rabbits:

TommyInnit

Wilbur Soot

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

Timings

It's just two days until the next MCC 👑 pic.twitter.com/FdKJn8fn4R — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 26, 2021

The much-awaited Minecraft Championship 16 is on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The event will start at 8:00 pm BST. For fans on other timezones, here are the timings:

12:00 pm PST

3:00 pm EST

2:00 pm CST

12:30 am IST

For fans in IST zone, the event will take place on August 29. Fans were excited to learn that the event is on a weekend, not a weekday. Fans can chill and watch MCC 16. The tournament will take place for around two hours.

List of mini-games

The upcoming Minecraft Championship 16 will feature 10 mini-games. Noxcrew is introducing a new mini-game called Grid Runner. Along with Grid Runner, fans will see their favorite streamers playing:

Sky Battle

Battle Box

TGTTOSWAP

Parkour Tag

Sands of Time

Survival Games

Build Mart

Ace Race

Hole In The Wall

Where to watch MCC 16?

Most of the participating streamers will be streaming the entire event on their streams. Players can tune in to their favorite streamer's stream to see the event from their point of view.

Players can also watch MCC 16 on the general admin stream hosted by Noxcrew. This stream is hosted by official admins hosting the Minecraft Championships. Here is the link to Noxcrew's Twitch channel.

