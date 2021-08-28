Minecraft Championship (MCC)16: Announced teams, mini-games, where to watch and more

Minecraft Championships are tournaments hosted by Noxcrew featuring popular Minecraft content creators, such as Dream, Sapnap, Grian, Nihachu, and many more.
Streamers are put into groups of four, who then participate and compete against other teams in a series of eight mini-games. After these eight games, the top two teams have the battle to decide the winner.
It's been a month since the last Minecraft Championship. Fans are looking forward to watching their favorite streamers compete against each other. This article shares information about the upcoming Minecraft Championship 16.
Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16: All details you need to know
List of competing teams
Team Pink Parrots:
- Dream
- BadBoyHalo
- Seapeekay
- F1nn5ter
Team Purple Pandas:
- Smajor
- Grian
- Smallishbeans
- Fruitberries
Team Blue Bats:
- Vixella
- James Turner
- DrGluon
- KryticZeuz
Team Aqua Axolotls:
- Antfrost
- Tubbo
- Fundy
- 5up
Team Cyan Creepers:
- PearlescentMoon
- PrestonPlayz
- Spifey
- PeteZahHutt
Team Green Guardians:
- TheOrionSound
- RTGame
- Slyvee
- Sapnap
Team Lime Llamas:
- Quig
- Krtzyy
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
Team Yellow Yaks:
- CaptainSparklez
- Ponk
- Hbomb94
- GeorgeNotFound
Team Orange Ocelots:
- TapL
- Punz
- Captain Puffy
- Shubble
Team Red Rabbits:
- TommyInnit
- Wilbur Soot
- Ph1LzA
- Ranboo
Timings
The much-awaited Minecraft Championship 16 is on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The event will start at 8:00 pm BST. For fans on other timezones, here are the timings:
- 12:00 pm PST
- 3:00 pm EST
- 2:00 pm CST
- 12:30 am IST
For fans in IST zone, the event will take place on August 29. Fans were excited to learn that the event is on a weekend, not a weekday. Fans can chill and watch MCC 16. The tournament will take place for around two hours.
List of mini-games
The upcoming Minecraft Championship 16 will feature 10 mini-games. Noxcrew is introducing a new mini-game called Grid Runner. Along with Grid Runner, fans will see their favorite streamers playing:
- Sky Battle
- Battle Box
- TGTTOSWAP
- Parkour Tag
- Sands of Time
- Survival Games
- Build Mart
- Ace Race
- Hole In The Wall
Where to watch MCC 16?
Most of the participating streamers will be streaming the entire event on their streams. Players can tune in to their favorite streamer's stream to see the event from their point of view.
Players can also watch MCC 16 on the general admin stream hosted by Noxcrew. This stream is hosted by official admins hosting the Minecraft Championships. Here is the link to Noxcrew's Twitch channel.
