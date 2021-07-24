Minecraft Championship (MCC) 15 to start today: Everything players need to know

The time has finally come for some of the best Minecraft players to face off against each other in the 15th Minecraft Championship tournament.

Minecraft Championship 15 (referred to as MCC15) kicks off later today, July 24th, 2021. This installment has a great lineup of Minecraft players with dedicated fan bases. Although MCC tournaments happen frequently, they are always long awaited and highly anticipated by Minecraft content enjoyers.

The following is everything Minecraft enthusiasts need to know about the MCC15 taking place just hours from now.

All the details about Minecraft Championship tournament (MCC15)

When to watch MCC15?

MCC15 will take place today at 8pm British Summer Time. For Minecraft players in the United States, this translates to:

3pm Eastern Time

2pm Central Time

1pm Mountain Time

12pm Pacific Time

Those unable to watch MCC15 live will likely find highlights of the tournament on Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, or any other video platform site afterwards.

Where to watch MCC15?

Noxcrew, the hosts of Minecraft Championships, will be broadcasting a general admin stream on their Twitch for an overview of the entire tournament. The Noxcrew Twitch channel can be found here: https://www.twitch.tv/thenoxcrew

Most MCC15 participants will be streaming on their own channels, the names and links of which can be found here: List of streamers participating in Minecraft Championships (MCC) 15

Other MCC15 information

Many previous participants and even past winners will be competing in the Minecraft Championship tournament today. So, as always, the stakes are high and tensions will be elevated. Out of the 10 competing teams and 40 participants, the talent is stacked and it truly is anybody's game.

The MCC tournaments typically last for just over two hours with a short break in the middle. MCC15 is sure to be an exciting event, so players will want to tune in right at the beginning so as not to miss a single moment.

Gamers can stay up to date on all MCC15 updates by following the Minecraft Championship Twitter account.

The MCC tournament also has a linktree with every link gamers could possibly need in order to find more information about the Minecraft Championship, including the MCC Discord, the Noxcrew Discord, the official MCC TikTok account and even the main MCC website.

