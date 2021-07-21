List of streamers participating in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 15

The highly anticipated Minecraft Championship tournament (also known as MCC) is once again right around the corner.
This July marks the 15th official instalment of this Minecraft competition. Audiences love tuning in to watch their favorite Minecraft YouTubers and streamers participating in this rigorous mini-game battle.
This month, MCC 15 has an amazing line-up of participants. The following is a list of every streamer taking part in the upcoming Minecraft Championship games, plus the links to their Twitch and YouTube channels.
Every streamer participating in July’s Minecraft Championship 15
Team Red Rabbits
Michaelmcchill - Twitch / YouTube
Team Pink Parrots
Team Green Guardians
ConnorEatsPants - Twitch / YouTube
Team Yellow Yaks
CaptainSparklez - Twitch / YouTube
Jack Manifold - Twitch / YouTube
Team Cyan Creepers
Team Aqua Axolotls
CaptainPuffy - Twitch / YouTube
Team Blue Bats
Smallishbeans - Twitch / YouTube
PrestonPlayz - Twitch / YouTube
Team Orange Ocelots
PearlscentMoon - Twitch / YouTube
PeteZahHutt - Twitch / YouTube
Team Purple Pandas
InTheLittleWood - Twitch / YouTube
falsesymmetry - Twitch / YouTube
Team Lime Llamas
TheOrionSound - Twitch / YouTube
Solidarity Gaming - Twitch / YouTube
fruitberries - Twitch / YouTube
It’s clear that there are some wildly strong teams competing in the Minecraft Championship this time around. These participants are sure to make for an awesome, intriguing battle.
Those interested in all things Minecraft Championship can join the official MCC discord to stay on top of the conversation:
