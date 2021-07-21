List of streamers participating in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 15

The highly anticipated Minecraft Championship tournament (also known as MCC) is once again right around the corner.

This July marks the 15th official instalment of this Minecraft competition. Audiences love tuning in to watch their favorite Minecraft YouTubers and streamers participating in this rigorous mini-game battle.

This month, MCC 15 has an amazing line-up of participants. The following is a list of every streamer taking part in the upcoming Minecraft Championship games, plus the links to their Twitch and YouTube channels.

Every streamer participating in July’s Minecraft Championship 15

Team Red Rabbits

Dream - Twitch / YouTube

Michaelmcchill - Twitch / YouTube

Quackity - Twitch / YouTube

Sapnap - Twitch / YouTube

Team Pink Parrots

TapL - Twitch / YouTube

WilburSoot - Twitch / YouTube

Tubbo - Twitch / YouTube

Ranboo - Twitch / YouTube

Team Green Guardians

Fundy - Twitch / YouTube

Ph1LzA - Twitch / YouTube

TommyInnit - Twitch / YouTube

ConnorEatsPants - Twitch / YouTube

Team Yellow Yaks

CaptainSparklez - Twitch / YouTube

Punz - Twitch / YouTube

Jack Manifold - Twitch / YouTube

Seapeekay - Twitch / YouTube

Team Cyan Creepers

Smajor - Twitch / YouTube

Wisp - Twitch / YouTube

Antfrost - Twitch / YouTube

5up - Twitch / YouTube

Team Aqua Axolotls

Krinios - Twitch / YouTube

Krtzyy - Twitch / YouTube

CaptainPuffy - Twitch / YouTube

Nihachu - Twitch / YouTube

Team Blue Bats

fWhip - Twitch / YouTube

Quig - Twitch / YouTube

Smallishbeans - Twitch / YouTube

PrestonPlayz - Twitch / YouTube

Team Orange Ocelots

PearlscentMoon - Twitch / YouTube

Grian - Twitch / YouTube

PeteZahHutt - Twitch / YouTube

Shubble - Twitch / YouTube

Team Purple Pandas

ReNDoG - Twitch / YouTube

InTheLittleWood - Twitch / YouTube

falsesymmetry - Twitch / YouTube

Illumina - Twitch / YouTube

Team Lime Llamas

TheOrionSound - Twitch / YouTube

Solidarity Gaming - Twitch / YouTube

KaraCorvus - Twitch / YouTube

fruitberries - Twitch / YouTube

It’s clear that there are some wildly strong teams competing in the Minecraft Championship this time around. These participants are sure to make for an awesome, intriguing battle.

Those interested in all things Minecraft Championship can join the official MCC discord to stay on top of the conversation:

