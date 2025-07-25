Dyes get a makeover in latest Minecraft Bedrock preview

Minecraft is receiving a ton of great updates and changes this year, and it seems the streak will continue. The start of 2025 saw the release of new mob variants, ambiance improvements, and even the Firefly Bush. The developers have been working on adding more features, some of which are so minor that players might not notice them.

The latest Minecraft Preview 1.21.110.20 for the Bedrock Edition added a lot of exciting things, such as the shelf, copper golem statue block, and improvements to the copper golem. However, it also tweaked the look of dyes in the game for better accessibility. Here’s how the new dyes look and why the developers went with the change.

Minecraft Preview changes the appearance of dyes

The latest Bedrock Preview changes the shape of the dyes, with the blob shape of the colors now coming in various random shapes. According to the developers, this move helps in maintaining visual cohesion across the dye set. This change also helps players with colorblindness determine the different colors based on the shapes.

This is a minor update, but it comes with a major impact for colorblind players who might be struggling. This is not the first time Mojang Studios has tried to improve the game's accessibility. In one of the previous updates, the developers completely changed how the mob spawn eggs looked.

Instead of having the same shape and pattern but different colors, the eggs’ shape resembles the mobs they spawn. This was a change appreciated by many players as the increasing number of mobs made it very difficult to distinguish between them.

Coming to the star of this update, the developers have added a new shelf to the game. This new decorative block can be crafted with multiple wood variants, including oak, spruce, birch, jungle, etc. Players can craft six shelves at a time using six matching stripped logs, stripped stems, or stripped bamboo blocks, placed on the top and bottom rows of the crafting grid.

Each shelf can hold up to three item stacks and displays them on the front, much like an item frame. Players can swap items by interacting with any of the three slots, exchanging their main hand item with the slot’s content.

When powered by redstone, the shelf’s front texture changes. A single powered shelf swaps its contents with the three rightmost hotbar items, two shelves swap with the six rightmost hotbar items, and three shelves swap with the entire hotbar. It would be interesting to see what else the developers have planned for Minecraft.

