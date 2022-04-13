Charcoal is a lesser-known and underused item in Minecraft. It is an item that is usually overshadowed by coal, which is a lot more popular among players. Even though this item is not used much, it still has its importance in the game. It has a slightly different texture to that of coal, but both look quite similar.

If players are running low on coal, this can be a good substitute. Even if it cannot be used for trading with several villagers, it is still used as fuel and for crafting other items, especially soul light items. One of the reasons it is relatively unknown and underutilized by players is that it is not found naturally in the world.

What is the easiest way to find charcoal in Minecraft 1.18?

How to easily obtain the item

Logs, stripped logs, and wood blocks can be smelted to obtain the item (Image via Minecraft)

Even though charcoal is not readily available in the world, it can be easily produced by the players themselves. The easiest way to get them is by smelting wood logs in a furnace. Players usually don't smelt wood as it can be used to craft a plethora of items. However, they can get this item if they smelt it in a furnace. Simply put wood logs and smelt them with coal or any other fuel.

It can also be obtained by breaking campfires without silk touch (Image via Minecraft)

Alternatively, there is a way of getting this item naturally, albeit situationally. When players visit certain villages, they may find campfires burning on top of hay bales. If players break these campfires without a silk touch enchantment, they will simply drop two charcoal upon breaking.

These are the only ways to obtain the item in the game, but smelting wood logs method is much easier than finding campfires in the world.

It can be used to craft campfire, fire charge, soul torch, and normal torch (Image via Minecraft)

Even if players don't require this item frequently, it can be used to craft several other items. It can be combined with wood logs and sticks to craft a campfire. With blaze powder and gunpowder, fire charges can be crafted. Soul torches and normal torches can also be crafted with them.

It can also be used as an alternative fuel if players have less coal. It can last up to 80 seconds, meaning each charcoal can smelt up to eight items.

