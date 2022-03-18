Campfires are an essential item in Minecraft that have multiple uses. Players may know that they can be used to cook food and provide a light source, but they have many more uses than that.

Players can unlock the full potential of the campfire by using these tips and should often carry a few of them around at all times. Here are the top 5 uses of campfires in Minecraft:

The top 5 uses of campfires in Minecraft

There are two different kinds of campfires available for players to find and craft in Minecraft. One of them is the normal campfire, which can be crafted with three sticks, one charcoal, and three wood.

The other is a soul campfire, which requires three sticks, one soul sand, and three wood. The two of these have different functions at their core, but both produce light and can be used to cook items.

1) Harvesting honey using campfires

Players can use campfires for farming honey without harming the bees (Image via Minecraft)

Players can place a campfire underneath an occupied beehive or bee nest to collect honey without provoking the bees.

However, players must allow air blocks to exist between the beehive or bee nest and the campfire. Placing the campfire too close to the beehive will also ignite it, which will make the bees very unhappy.

2) Changing the sounds of note blocks

Players can change the sound of a note block using a campfire (Image via Minecraft)

Using campfires can help players create new sounds on note blocks. Placing a campfire underneath a note block will make the note block produce a "bass" sound. This is a great way to change up the sounds of the player's note blocks and have more variety to create even more tones and music with them.

3) Keeping Piglins away

Players can keep piglins at bay using the soul campfire (Image via Minecraft)

Soul campfires are a variant of the campfire that burns with a blue flame instead of the traditional yellow and orange. However, when a player places down a soul campfire, it will not let them approach if they are within eight blocks.

Soul campfires repel Piglin, but only if the Piglin have not already been provoked. If the Piglin attacks the player, placing the campfire will not stop them.

4) Melting snow and ice

Each fire handles snow and ice differently, the regular campfire will melt them, but the soul campfire will not (Image via Mojang)

It may seem obvious, but campfires can melt snow and ice in a radius around them when placed. The campfire also produces a light level of 15, which can be useful in keeping mobs away.

With its lower light level of 10, the soul campfire does not melt snow or ice when placed, but it will keep the mobs away as long as the radiant blue glow of the soul campfire continues to burn.

5) Converting soul sand into soul soil

Players can harvest soul campfires to convert soul sand into soul soil (Image via Mojang)

Players seeking a quick, though resource-intensive way to turn soul sand into soul soil should look into soul campfires as a way to do it.

When the player crafts a soul campfire with soul sand and then places it and breaks it (without silk touch), the broken soul campfire will drop soul soil instead of soul sand. Of course, this can be done in a pinch, but it is not always the recommended way to do so.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha