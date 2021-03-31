Enchanting table in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The enchanting table in Minecraft is a block that gives players the opportunity to spend their experience points to put cool new abilities on weapons and armor.

The enchantment table will give players three different enchantment options at a time from which players can choose to place on their equipment. The higher the experience level that the player is, the better the enchantment will be.

Enchantments will also get stronger when players place bookshelves around the table. Placing these shelves around will grant players better and higher-level enchantments for players to choose from. The bookshelves should be in a 5x5 square with a door opening.

There must be a total of 15 bookshelves placed around the enchanting table for players to obtain the maximum enchantment level 30. Players will also have an experience level of 30 to equip these enchantments.

Everything players should know about the Minecraft enchanting table

How to Craft it?

(Image via Minecraft wiki)

The enchanting table is a very easy block to craft, but players will not be able to craft it without doing a little bit of mining first. Unless players are really lucky, they will need at least one iron pickaxe to collect the resources needed to create an enchantment table.

Creating an enchantment table in Minecraft requires four blocks of obsidian, two diamond ore, and one book. Although it is possible for players to find all of these items inside a chest, it is rare for that to occur.

Players will need to find diamonds either as treasures around the world or just go mining for them. Players will need to use an iron pickaxe to mine diamonds. Diamonds will automatically drop in ore form unless players are using the silk touch enchantment.

Obsidian can be found inside chests in certain places in the Minecraft world; however, they are not very common. Players will have better luck getting obsidian by pouring water onto lava. Players can only mine obsidian with a diamond or netherite pickaxe.

Books are pretty easy to get in Minecraft. Players may mine bookshelves using a pickaxe, and three books will drop from the bookshelves when broken. Books may also be crafted using one leather and three pieces of paper.

How to use it?

(Image via Minecraft wiki)

Once the enchanting table is built with all of the bookshelves placed around it, players will be able to access the table, and a menu will open up when the player interacts with the block. It is possible for players to use the enchanting table without bookshelves, but the enchantment levels will be lower.

For players to enchant items, it will cost them experience levels and lapis lazuli. Lapis is very easy to find inside caves and ravines, and it is easy to get a large amount since many drop in one break.

Once players click on the enchantment that they wish to acquire, both the experience levels and the lapis will be deducted from the player's inventory / experience bar.

What items can players enchant?

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

Players can enchant different items in Minecraft. Players may enchant different tools, weapons, and armors such as:

Swords

Pickaxes

Axes

Hoes

Shovels

Chestplates

Helmets

Leggings

Boots

Tridents and more