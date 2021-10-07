Every Minecraft Nether mob and where to find them

The Nether realm in Minecraft can be a difficult realm to survive in, and many of the game's players may find it unlikely that anything could survive in it. But despite the realm’s fire and brimstone, there are many Minecraft mobs that call the Nether home.

There are mobs in every corner of Minecraft’s Nether. From the soul sand valleys to the lakes of lava, many of these are mobs that players can’t find anywhere else. Not sure what these Nether mobs are, or where you can find them? You aren’t alone. Here’s our guide to every Minecraft Nether and where to find them.

All the Nether mobs in Minecraft

Blaze

Blazes are hostile mobs that can be killed for blaze rods. Players can find this floating mob in Nether fortresses in light levels of 11 or less.

Enderman

Endermen are hostile, teleporting mobs that players can find in every realm. They can spawn in soul sand valleys, Nether wastes, and warped forest biomes.

Ghast

Ghasts are flying mobs that drop ghast tears upon death. These ghost-like mobs spawn in basalt deltas, Nether wastes, and soul sand valleys. To spawn, ghasts need a 5x5 block space that’s four blocks high and has a solid block below it.

Hoglin

Hoglins are hostile mobs which resemble pigs. They drop leather and pork upon death. Players can find small hoglin herds in the Nether’s crimson forests.

Magma cube

Magma cubes are hostile mobs similar to slimes. They drop magma cream. Players can find a magma cube in all of the Nether at any light level.

Piglin

Piglins are a neutral mob that players are able to barter with. They spawn primarily within bastion remnants in areas that have a light level of 11 or less. Piglins can also be found in Nether wastes and crimson forests, but they will spawn in smaller groups.

Piglin brute

Piglin brutes are a stronger, hostile variant of Minecraft’s piglin mob. They will spawn in bastion remnants upon world generation, but will only appear in some of the remnants’ rooms.

Skeleton

Skeletons are a hostile mob which Minecraft players can find in the game’s Overworld and Nether realms. In the Nether, this undead mob can be found in Nether fortresses and soul sand valleys. They require a light level of seven or less to appear.

Strider

Striders are the only naturally-occurring passive mob found in Minecraft’s Nether. They walk on lava. Players are able to equip striders with a saddle and ride them using a warper fungus on a stick. Striders can spawn in any space of lava that is two blocks tall and has an air block above it.

Wither skeleton

Wither skeletons are an undead mob. Minecraft players can find them in Nether fortresses at light levels of seven or less. They spawn in groups of four and have a chance of dropping wither skeleton skulls upon death.

Zombified piglin

Zombified piglins are the undead, zombified version of piglins. They're a neutral mob. Players can find them in groups of four in any area of the Nether, however they’re found primarily in the realm’s Nether wastes, Nether fortresses, and crimson forests.

