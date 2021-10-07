Every type of coral in Minecraft and how to get them 

Coral in Minecraft makes traveling the ocean more fun. One of the most beautiful places in all of Minecraft has to be coral reefs. They're colorful, bright and really cool. Coral blocks are some of the most unique blocks in the entire game, but most players never have them.

They're fairly difficult to get and don't have many purposes, but they're still some of the best-looking blocks Minecraft players can get their hands on. Here's the complete list of coral blocks and how to get them.

Full list of Minecraft coral blocks and how to get them

Coral blocks can spawn naturally in coral reefs, which only occur in warm ocean biomes. The warm ocean biome has an aquamarine water color at the surface and a floor made mostly of sand. There will be coral reefs and a multitude of sea pickles.

There are currently five variants of the coral block found in oceans:

Tube

Bubble

Fire

Brain

Horn

Tube is a dark blue coral block, bubble is a purple shade, fire is red, brain is a pink color and horn is yellow. There is one additional block that players often get when trying to farm coral and that is the dead coral block. It is gray and totally lifeless and can drop from any of the five variants.

Minecraft @Minecraft We're taking a DEEP DIVE into coral with this week's Taking Inventory! Well, don't dive head first, cause these beautiful blocks will leave quite a mark.

To avoid breaking coral and dropping dead coral blocks, players can use any pickaxe that is enchanted with Silk Touch. Without Silk Touch, players will always receive a dead coral block. Each type of pickaxe can be used at the following speeds:

Wood- 1.15 seconds

Stone- 0.6 seconds

Iron- 0.4 seconds

Diamond- 0.3 seconds

Netherite- 0.25 seconds

Gold- 0.2 seconds

Additionally, a wandering trader may have one coral block available for three emeralds. It can have all of the colors available and they will all be for three emeralds if it happens to have that trade.

Wandering Traders may have trades for coral blocks available (Image via Minecraft)

