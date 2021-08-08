Every type of spawner in Minecraft ranked

A mob spawner in Minecraft can be incredibly exciting or extremely scary depending on the situation.

There are only a few spawners that will naturally generate into Minecraft worlds. However, spawners themselves can be used while playing in creative mode to summon any mob a player desires.

When looking at the Minecraft mob spawners that generate naturally, they can be ranked based on usefulness to gamers. Of course, any spawner can be turned into a great base for an XP farm, but some spawners tend to be generally more convenient than others.

*Disclaimer: this list is objective and reflects the opinions of the author.*

Generated mob spawners in Minecraft ranked from worst to best

6) Cave Spider

Image via Planet Minecraft

Cave spider spawners can be found quite literally webbed into underground mineshafts. Exploring a mineshaft can be exciting work, but running into a cave spider spawner can be a recipe for danger.

Cave spiders are a bit scarier than regular spider mob, as they inflict the poison effect onto players. It can be widely inconvenient to be attacked by an army of cave spawners when searching a mineshaft.

These spawners are entrenched in walls of cobwebs, so Minecraft players can easily get stuck while dealing with a cave spider attack. Overall, cave spider spawners are more of a pain than a gain.

5) Silverfish

Image via William Goosen on YouTube

The silverfish spawner is one that nearly every Minecraft player is likely familiar with. Any gamer who has beaten the game or at least gotten to the end dimension has come across this spawner.

The sound of silverfish spawning from their spawner is helpful to players who are in search of the end portal room. By listening for silverfish, gamers can identify which direction to go in.

Otherwise, however, the silverfish spawner is not of much use, especially given that silverfish barely drop any XP.

4) Pig

Image via Reddit

The pig spawner is one that actually shouldn’t generate naturally into a Minecraft world. Sometimes though, when a world is loaded incorrectly, like on an older version of Minecraft for example, pig spawners will take the place of other natural spawners.

Pig spawners are also the default type of mob spawner when obtaining the block from the creative inventory. The type of mob can then be changed using commands.

So, if gamers run into a pig spawner in their world, there is likely an issue with the generation. But if players purposefully obtain a spawner in creative, the pig spawner brings endless possibilities in terms of mob spawning, making it a bit more useful than the other listed prior.

3) Magma Cube

Image via Reddit

Magma cube spawners are the rarest of all the naturally generated spawners. They can only be found in bastions, and it is unlikely that any given bastion will have one.

Discovering a magma cube spawner while exploring a bastion can be a game changer, both good and bad. Magma cubes are a great source of XP since the mobs multiply when attacked. Even one single magma cube can provide lots of XP, so with a spawner, gamers can be rich with experience points.

However, magma cubes are known for being highly inconvenient to deal with. Especially while attempting to survive a bastion with the already aggressive piglin brutes on one's tail, magma cubes can quickly become another issue more than anything else.

2) Zombie / Skeleton / Spider

Image via Imgur

The zombie, skeleton, and spider spawners are all grouped together because they can be found within the same structure: a dungeon. When a dungeon is generated, there is a near equal chance that the spawner inside will include any one of these mobs.

Dungeons have really cool loot too. This includes rare items like CDs, enchanted books and name tags. Plus, dungeon spawners are the easiest of them all to farm due to the simple design of the structure and the mobs that are fairly easy to kill. Minecraft players can obtain so much from dungeon spawners, regardless of mob.

1) Blaze

Image via Minecraft

The blaze spawner is perhaps the most valuable mob spawner in Minecraft as it has so many benefits.

For starters, it is almost necessary to find a blaze spawner in order to beat the game, especially if one is speedrunning. Blaze rods and blaze powder are essential items needed to craft ender eyes, and both can be collected quickly.

Many mobs can be hard to find when they are needed, but with a blaze spawner, gamers will never have to worry. Even after the game has been beaten, blaze powder is needed to craft potions, so players can always venture off back into the nether and return to the spawner for more collecting. Overall, blaze spawners are by far the most helpful to Minecrafters.

