Everything you need to know about Hearts of the Sea in Minecraft

A Heart of the Sea is a crafting item that is necessary for the creation of conduits in Minecraft.

Hearts of the Sea can be quite difficult to obtain in any mode that isn't Creative Mode. They are unrenewable resources and can only be obtained from buried treasure.

Fortunately, treasure maps that mark the location of buried treasure chests are readily available in the game.

If a player finds a buried treasure chest, they will definitely receive a Heart of the Sea. This is because the item has a 100% spawn chance in buried treasure chests.

Where Hearts of the Sea are found in Minecraft and how they can be used in conduits

A visible Heart of the Sea operating within a conduit (Image via Joshe/YouTube)

If Minecraft players are looking for a starting location to find buried treasure, they may want to seek out an ocean ruin or underwater shipwreck. These structures often have buried treasure maps inside.

Players can also rely on assistance from dolphins if they are looking for a map or buried treasure itself. By feeding raw cod or salmon to a dolphin, its trust level will increase. The dolphin will then swim to a nearby underwater structure or even a buried treasure itself.

Once players find the Heart of the Sea, they can place it on a crafting table and surround it with eight nautilus shells to make a conduit.

Conduits require an activation frame to be built around them. Once operational, they are one of the best tools for exploring underwater locales in the game.

Conduit Power is a status effect that provides Water Breathing, Night Vision, and Haste. It also activates in a defined area for all players in contact with rain or water.

One of the best advantages of conduits in Minecraft is their ability to damage hostile underwater mobs. If any mob such as Drowned or guardians come within eight blocks of an active conduit, it will cause damage to them until they move out of range. This makes conduits excellent apparatuses for exploration and clearing out dangerous underwater structures such as ocean monuments or underwater ruins.

Hearts of the Sea may not be the easiest items to locate in Minecraft, but they're well worth the time and effort.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh