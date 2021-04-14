Podzol is a type of dirt block in MInecraft that can be found in the taiga and jungle biomes. Players can dig it up and collect dirt. However, podzol will drop itself if the player uses a tool enchanted with silk touch. This version of dirt has similarities to mycelium in its ability to take in mushrooms and allow them to grow into huge mushrooms. Podzol also supports flowers, trees, ferns, and other sorts of plants that do not need tilled dirt.

Podzol in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

taiga bay: Image via Mojang

Minecraft podzol is a version of dirt that can be found in two different biomes. One biome is a taiga biome filled with tall spruce trees. Another biome featuring this type of dirt is the jungle biome.

Podzol has similar properties to Minecraft mycelium. This means that this is a type of dirt that is capable of holding mushrooms and allows them to grow into huge mushrooms. This is only for overworld mushrooms. Podzol can hold mushrooms from the nether in Minecraft. However, it will not allow them to grow into a larger version of that type of mushroom.

This type of dirt block will also hold other plant life that does not need the dirt to be tilled. These types of plants include ferns, sugar cane, tree saplings, and flowers. Podzol blocks can be turned into grass path blocks using a shovel to drop dirt or themselves at despawn. However, podzol cannot be turned into farmland with a hoe tool.

Players can obtain podzol by using a tool enchanted with silk touch or slaying an enderman. Enermen can pick up the podzol block and place them wherever they see fit. Another way for players to get podzol in Minecra is by buying it off of a wondering traveler using emeralds. This block generates itself under and around large spruce trees in the taiga biome or bamboo in the jungle.