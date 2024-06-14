"Extremely unconventional method of flying": Minecraft player shares a weird way to fly in Tricky Trials update

Minecraft players come up with incredibly creative ways to play the game, and sometimes, things can get bizarre. While the game is supposed to be played within the mechanisms allowed, players can often use the mechanics of one thing for something else. A Reddit user by the name of ZathegamE shared an almost 3-minute-long video showing an unconventional method of flying.

The video shows the player using the shulker that was kept in a boat. The Minecraft player leashed the boat, allowing them to stay close to it and not fly away. The shulker attacks using the homing bullets to give the levitation effect. The levitation makes the player fly while the leash keeps them from floating away.

The original poster wrote a caption with the video saying:

“Extremely unconventional method of flying i found”

Reacting to this bizarre method of flying, a Reddit user named u/slashrmastr jokingly dissected the steps of the video, which included waiting for the ender dragon to die and then getting the shulkers. This is a reference to how the players first must kill the dragon by visiting the End dimension and then get the shulkers. Thus, the best way to try it is by turning on the creative mode.

Another Reddit user, u/Cheap_Application_55, commented that this way would allow the players to probably get infinite height.

One user, u/LEGO_Man2YT, asked an important question: what if the player wanted to stop going up as the levitation effect makes the player just ascend? Replying to this, another user, u/MiiDd, said that a shield would be useful or a milk bucket as well. Drinking milk takes away all the effects on the player.

The original poster then replied to the comment saying that the best way to avoid going up is by avoiding the projectiles from the shulker.

Bizarre way to fly in Minecraft

Tricky Trials update adds a lot of new things to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the things that might have confused many players is how someone can stay attached to the boat with a leash, but the recent Tricky Trials update has made this possible. This might already be fixed, but it is something players can try.

Tricky Trials has added a lot of new features and items to the game, including the trial chambers and a new powerful weapon called the mace. The update is out to download for both Bedrock and Java Edition of Minecraft.