Eye Spy achievement in Minecraft: All you need to know

Minecraft has several achievements for players to complete. Some of them will come naturally or passively, while others are quite difficult to complete.

One of those achievements is the "Eye Spy" achievement. This is a Java Edition exclusive, and Java Edition has significantly less of these than Bedrock Edition does. Here's how to complete the Eye Spy achievement.

Completing the Eye Spy achievement in Minecraft

Eye Spy has a simple enough premise: "Follow an Ender Eye". This can be easily completed by throwing an Ender Eye into the air and following the direction it goes.

This will ultimately be completed by almost any Minecraft player who wants to find the End and beat the game.

Ender Eyes are the only way to find the stronghold without cheats or pure luck (Image via Minecraft)

However, it's not that simple to complete. Finding the End requires a portal and that requires Ender Eyes, which are a difficult item to come by. The first thing that is needed by the players are Ender Pearls. These can be obtained by killing Endermen or by trading with Cleric Villagers (the level four trade is usually for Ender Pearls).

Endermen can be found in the overworld at night or in Crimson Forests in the Nether. They have a 50% chance of dropping one Ender Pearl. With Looting III, the total number can be up to four pearls.

That may be the best method to acquire them since they spawn a lot in the Crimson Forest and because the second item needed is also found in the Nether. Blaze powder, which is crafted from Blaze rods, can only be found by killing Blazes. Those dangerous mobs can only spawn from spawners in Nether fortresses.

Once those items are acquired, Eyes of Ender can be crafted. Throwing them in the air (one at a time) will guide players to the portal, which needs the eyes to be activated. Ender Eyes can break, but they will usually fall back down to the ground. When it goes straight up in the air, that's the sign that the portal is below.

