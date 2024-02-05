Fan creates anime opening for Minecraft inspired by Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Minecraft fans are creative both within the sandbox game and outside of it, and this was proven once again via a recent Reddit post by the user DinxXyla, who created an intro to the game reminiscent of Netflix's "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," an animated series adapted from the original series by Bryan Lee O'Malley. The animation came complete with colorful visuals and even a credits roll for Mojang.

According to DinxXyla, they created the project in the Blender program, and for their first pass at creating something within the software, fans were simply amazed. Even players unfamiliar with the Scott Pilgrim written/animated series were very impressed by the new and visually distinct take on Minecraft that had plenty of personality.

Minecraft fans discuss DinxXyla's Scott Pilgrim-styled intro video

Regardless of whether commenters were animators, Scott Pilgrim fans, or Minecraft players, they were simply blown away by DinxXyla's work. Blender, while being an accessible animation program, still takes a ton of time to work with and learn. Fans remarked in the comments that for a first project in Blender, DinxXyla knocked it out of the park.

Other players are hopeful that a similar opening sequence might make its way to the movie adaptation that remains in production. Some even suggested that Mojang take the plunge and release some form of animated property based on the game's world, with an anime being a sensible conclusion, especially considering a Minecraft manga already exists in Japan.

The calls for new animated projects in the Minecraft universe are hardly difficult to find, but some players have long wondered why Microsoft and Mojang haven't been more willing to adapt the sandbox game to an animated medium. Given the millions of players who continue to log in and play the game daily, creating a TV series would only capitalize on the game's popularity.

The Minecraft movie is still in the works, but news surrounding it has been scant at best. What better way to prepare fans for it than to debut a new animated work that isn't simply a content update trailer or a news short? The potential is certainly there, and it's hard not to imagine the new project doing well financially as well.

All things considered, if the movie ends up being the only animated project that Mojang/Microsoft pursues, at least the dedicated community of fans like DinxXyla will continue to release fan animations in the foreseeable future. In many ways, regardless of Microsoft/Mojang's decisions, the continued release of animations by fans keeps the player community together as a whole.

Well over a decade after the game's initial release, fans are continuing to pour their blood, sweat, and tears into projects that amaze their fellow players worldwide. If nothing else, it's a sign that the game won't fade into memory anytime soon, as it's being held aloft by some of the most dedicated players in the gaming community.