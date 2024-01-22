"Let's wait for the anime now": Minecraft fan shares official manga series of the game

Minecraft is a franchise that has branched well beyond the base game, and Redditor u/CyberGlitch064 took to the social media site to remind players that it also has an official manga series. Written by Seto Kazuyoshi, the series is known as Journey to the World's End and features several Shonen manga tropes, leaving the fan u/Technical-Ad9571 to remark:

"Hmmm let's wait for the anime now"

Although Minecraft: Journey to the World's End hasn't been localized outside Japan, plenty of fans shared their thoughts on the series. Many players were beside themselves, as they had no idea this manga series existed in the first place, especially since Mojang didn't make an official announcement surrounding it in the West.

Minecraft fans react to the manga Journey to the World's End

Several Minecraft fans were surprised to learn that the game had an official manga, although a few players cracked jokes about the presentation of the comic. The spiky hair of the protagonist and the fact that the characters in the manga had fingers (something that is unheard of in Mojang's blocky world) were both discussed.

The franchise had made forays into storytelling before with the Minecraft Story Mode episodic game series, but players remarked that it was interesting to see how far the game's reach extended. Fans also stated they needed to buy and read the series, with u/Fives50 recommending the outlet Kinokunia, which sells a large collection of both translated and untranslated Japanese manga.

Despite the positive initial reception, some fans remarked that the manga didn't look great. It's unclear as to why this opinion surfaced, but the series does have an art style that took some creative liberties, departing from the original Minecraft's aesthetic and visual style, perhaps straying a bit too far from the original game to appeal to some players.

Nevertheless, several Redditors hoped that if the manga wasn't localized, it would at least be scanned and translated by fans. It turns out that fan translations certainly exist already, but finding them may be a bit tricky. Other fans on Reddit posted various panels from the manga in English, so although tracking down the translated manga may be difficult, it is certainly not impossible.

Given Minecraft's massive popularity, it isn't surprising that it would have a published manga, but many players thought it was odd that they hadn't heard about it before. It's possible the product was advertised in Japan but not in the West since it wasn't being localized and sold there. Whatever the case, fans were intrigued about how the series would add to the greater lore of the game.

Whatever the case may be, hopefully, fans can translate the full series of Journey to the World's End. Manga's popularity has only grown over the years outside of Japan, and there's no doubt that a legion of fans would be willing to read the series and enjoy its take on Mojang's classic sandbox game.