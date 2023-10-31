7 best Minecraft story-driven modpacks

Minecraft is most often known for its sandbox and survival gameplay, leaving little more than a loose story to surround the core game loop. Even so, some mods and modpacks are a bit more ambitious, seeking to create a cohesive story as they add new features and blocks/items to the game. For some players, an overarching narrative is the perfect thing to ensure they continue to progress.

Not every Minecraft player out there has hundreds or thousands of hours to spend in the sandbox title, so adding a story in a modpack gives them a sense of purpose. Moreover, it provides start and end points that allow fans to move on from when they're ready.

If Minecraft fans are looking for story-focused modpacks, there are several examples worth noting.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

7 excellent story-driven modpacks for Minecraft fans to try out

1) Dimension Zero

Dimension Zero sees Minecraft fans strike out in a world of shattered dimensions (Image via The_SirAron/CurseForge)

In this modpack's story, Minecraft players emerge in a world where natural disasters have piled up and devastated the landscape. The calamities that ensued have torn the fabric of the dimensional boundaries, creating portals to new locations and allowing otherworldly creatures to enter the Overworld.

Through the use of magic and technology, players will have to get to the bottom of how the devastation came to the world and stop a lingering threat that continues to loom large over what's left of humanity.

2) Astroblock

Astroblock places Minecraft players on a quest to return to Earth (Image via Knoxhack/CurseForge)

If Minecraft fans love a good space modpack, Astroblock offers that in abundance, along with a castaway story of sorts. Beginning on a small asteroid, players must use their ingenuity to hop between stellar bodies until they have enough fuel and other resources to return safely to Earth.

Fortunately, players will have access to a quest book item that will help them find their way home, but the trek through various planets and galaxies will be a challenging one nonetheless.

3) Forever Stranded

Survival is only the beginning of Forever Stranded's overarching narrative (Image GWSheridan/CurseForge)

Combining intense survival and a story filled with mysteries, Forever Stranded sees players crash-landing a space vessel on a barren desert planet. Players will have to monitor their hunger and thirst as they navigate the heat-blasted terrain, but there are secrets on this strange planet to uncover and creatures that hunt in the night.

As players progress through the story, the specter of death will never be far off. Fortunately, fans will be able to gain lives as they continue the story, though the map is set on Hardcore Mode and will force a reset if players run out of lives.

4) Fear Nightfall

Fear Nightfall offers a horror-based Minecraft experience with a story of renewal (Image via SHXRKIE/CurseForge)

The Aether, a dimension of air and light, has fallen in the Fear Nightfall modpack. As a result, the world has been transformed into a manifestation of darkness where exposure to the dark can cause insanity in living inhabitants. Players are tasked with keeping their sanity in check, surviving, and restoring the light of the Aether across five chapters before a shadowy entity corrupts other dimensions.

This modpack is a perfect solution for horror fans as well as those who want to enjoy a little spookiness this Fall. It's a potent blend of challenge, eeriness, and a compelling storyline.

5) Mineshafts & Monsters

Mineshafts & Monsters is a magnificent medieval fantasy RPG setting with a great story (Image via Bstylia14/CurseForge)

For Minecraft fans who love fantasy RPGs, Mineshafts & Monsters may be a perfect fit for them. After beating a pillager and acquiring a quest book, fans will be thrown into an overarching story and gain access to a ton of side quests with their own distinct narratives.

There's also an Adventure Version of this modpack for fans who aren't keen on building and crafting and instead wish to explore and complete the story in the style of a D&D hero.

6) Prominence II

Prominence II may be one of the best modpacks for Minecraft fans who love story content (Image via SHXRKIE/CurseForge)

If Minecraft fans prefer a modpack with an ever-evolving story that they can continue to dive into, Prominence II is one of the best offerings available.

In addition to offering a deluge of content for lovers of combat, tech, magic, and exploration, Prominence II has a story that is frequently updated. New chapters and expansions are rolling out at regular intervals.

This may not be the modpack for Minecraft fans who want a concrete conclusion to their stories or those who don't have a ton of time. Be that as it may, Prominence II is an exciting way to explore a narrative as it continues to release new challenges and locales to absorb the lore of.

7) Vault Hunters 3rd Edition

Vault Hunters tasks players with a hunt for unique artifacts (Image via Iskall85Team/CurseForge)

Bringing together a fantastic RPG experience with a set story with plenty of freedom of choice and movement, Vault Hunters 3rd Edition tasks fans with a quest to collect 25 unique artifacts to open the way to their final challenge. What is this challenge exactly? It's better not to spoil it; players will be quite fulfilled by the end of their quest.

This Minecraft RPG modpack is rife with plenty of combat, technology, and magic as well, giving plenty of replayability as players adventure to find their coveted relics.