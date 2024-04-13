Fan creates Minecraft's evolutionary tree of life showcasing the relations between all mobs and vegetation

Minecraft has a ton of mobs, blocks, and plants, and the 1.21 update will add some more mobs. While all the mobs are different, one can clearly see that they can be grouped into a single family. For example, the Endermen and the Ender Dragon share more than their first name; they're found in the same dimension and look quite similar.

To find more similarities between other mobs and blocks, a fan has created a detailed evolutionary tree of life showing the relation between different mobs and even the relation between mobs and vegetation. The evolutionary tree looks less like a fan creation and more like the work of an accomplished evolutionary biologist.

Minecraft evolutionary tree of life

Minecraft player and Reddit user northern_frog posted the image showing the detailed evolutionary tree of life for all the mobs and vegetation in Minecraft. The post also had the caption explaining that the evolution of life in Minecraft is a bit different from our world, and much more unhinged, owing to the game's fantastical elements.

The mobs and vegetation have been placed in groups. These groups have been created on the basis of similar traits. For example, mobs like ghasts, creepers, squids, slime, and magma cubes are placed in the same group perhaps due to their appearance. All of these mobs have a square head. The group or family is named "Prismata" by the original poster.

Another interesting aspect of this evolutionary tree is how special mobs such as the iron golem, the snow golem, and the Wither have been created. According to the evolutionary tree, something called a "filamentous organism" is mixed with blocks to create them.

For example, the iron golem was created when this mysterious filamentous organism interacted with an iron block and pumpkin. The Wither was created with the same interaction but with the soul sand block, while the snow golem was made with a snow block and a pumpkin.

The reaction by other players is interesting as well. User Street-Confusion-111 commented pointing out a slight error in the tree. They said the polar bear should be closer to the panda than a salmon. User SapphireMan1 commented the same thing, adding that creepers should be closely related to pigs.

Another user named Horn_Python pointed out a big mistake in the evolutionary tree. They said the Allay and Vex should be more closely related as they are the mirror opposite of each other.

While the evolutionary tree is impressive, many other flaws go against the game's lore. But this tree is just a fun concept and not to be taken seriously.