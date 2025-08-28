Fan recreates their Clash of Clans base in Minecraft

Minecraft players have shown how they can use the massive blocky world and the different blocks to recreate the look of many other games. Talented builders have recreated structures and other items from popular games such as Stardew Valley, Terraria, Call of Duty, etc. Many fans use specific designs inspired by other titles for their home bases to add character to them.A Minecraft player, u/EarlyStay1, shared an image on the game’s subreddit where other builders show off their creations in the blocky world. The original poster stated that they had made their base in the style of Clash of Clans. The top-down isometric style of the image made it look like a screenshot from Clash of Clans and not Minecraft. However, if one zooms in, they can see how the structures are made of Minecraft blocks.I Made my Max clash base in Minecraft byu/EarlyStay1 inMinecraftbuildsA lot of players might have found the bottom portion of the image confusing, as there is a diamond pickaxe and an empty hotbar. The original poster stated in the comments that they had edited the two elements to make them look more like Minecraft.u/Dense-Drama5856 asked why there was a pickaxe at the bottom of the image and why the hotbar was completely empty. u/GGreiGG added that the pickaxe was also placed at a bizarre angle. The original poster answered that they had edited it, as it was a thumbnail for the post.Redditors talk about the Clash of Clans base build (Image via Reddit)u/browon888 called the build awesome and added that they could not understand why everyone was more concerned about the hotbar and pickaxe edited into the image. The user also added that they would be checking out the video posted by the original poster on the build.u/Suitable-Cup-1773 said the base was excellent, however, they felt some of the elements were edited in the image. The user asked if there were images of the structure from a different angle or from the ground.Incredible base builds in MinecraftThe Winterfell castle build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)Base building in Minecraft is one of the most popular things in the community. Talented builders have created some of the most incredible structures, and have made them complex, massive, and exceedingly clever in terms of design and functionality. Recently, a player made the starter farmhouse from Stardew Valley.Other builders have created structures from popular fictional shows and movies. For example, another player made the castle of Winterfell from the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. Some have taken inspiration from anime series such as Attack on Titan or Neon Genesis Evangelion to create structures in the blocky world.