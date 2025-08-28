Fan recreates their Clash of Clans base in Minecraft

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 28, 2025 14:22 GMT
A Minecraft player made a base inspired by Clash of Clans
A Minecraft player made a base inspired by Clash of Clans (Image via Reddit/EarlyStay1/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have shown how they can use the massive blocky world and the different blocks to recreate the look of many other games. Talented builders have recreated structures and other items from popular games such as Stardew Valley, Terraria, Call of Duty, etc. Many fans use specific designs inspired by other titles for their home bases to add character to them.

A Minecraft player, u/EarlyStay1, shared an image on the game’s subreddit where other builders show off their creations in the blocky world. The original poster stated that they had made their base in the style of Clash of Clans. The top-down isometric style of the image made it look like a screenshot from Clash of Clans and not Minecraft. However, if one zooms in, they can see how the structures are made of Minecraft blocks.

A lot of players might have found the bottom portion of the image confusing, as there is a diamond pickaxe and an empty hotbar. The original poster stated in the comments that they had edited the two elements to make them look more like Minecraft.

u/Dense-Drama5856 asked why there was a pickaxe at the bottom of the image and why the hotbar was completely empty. u/GGreiGG added that the pickaxe was also placed at a bizarre angle. The original poster answered that they had edited it, as it was a thumbnail for the post.

Redditors talk about the Clash of Clans base build (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the Clash of Clans base build (Image via Reddit)

u/browon888 called the build awesome and added that they could not understand why everyone was more concerned about the hotbar and pickaxe edited into the image. The user also added that they would be checking out the video posted by the original poster on the build.

u/Suitable-Cup-1773 said the base was excellent, however, they felt some of the elements were edited in the image. The user asked if there were images of the structure from a different angle or from the ground.

Incredible base builds in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)
The Winterfell castle build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)

Base building in Minecraft is one of the most popular things in the community. Talented builders have created some of the most incredible structures, and have made them complex, massive, and exceedingly clever in terms of design and functionality. Recently, a player made the starter farmhouse from Stardew Valley.

Other builders have created structures from popular fictional shows and movies. For example, another player made the castle of Winterfell from the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. Some have taken inspiration from anime series such as Attack on Titan or Neon Genesis Evangelion to create structures in the blocky world.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

