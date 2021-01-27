Fans troll Minecraft star Dream with hilarious Shrek memes

Minecraft star Dream recently became the subject of numerous trolls online, after he claimed that he did not get his green theme colour from popular character Shrek.

The 21-year old Minecraft sensation is often known to tweet series of wacky and inane posts, which gain a lot of traction online, owing to his immense popularity. His most recent tweet revolved around the character Shrek, and as expected, it ended up going viral within minutes of him posting it online:

I did NOT get my color green from shrek — Dream (@Dream) January 26, 2021

With almost 300K likes and a whopping 15K plus comments so far, Dream's tweet on Shrek invited a slew of responses. Most of them were in the form of humorous memes which poked fun at the inspiration behind his green colour theme.

Dream x Shrek takes over the internet

Shrek is one of the most popular animated characters of all time, which was brought to life perfectly by Mike Myers in the commercially successful franchise.

Featuring some of the best voice acting in cinematic history, all by a stellar cast comprising the likes of Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy, Shrek is one of the most beloved movie series in recent memory.

Advertisement

Moreover, the bright colour palettes, and especially the use of the colour green, have become synonymous with Shrek, and in the gaming world, with Minecraft sensation Dream.

Due to this similarity, Dream decided to clarify his stance, but to no avail. The online community only ended up roasting him even more:

We all know you got it from Jacksepticeye — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) January 26, 2021

nah we all know where your inspiration came from 🙄 pic.twitter.com/bPrxmnEhOk — brianna (@brznnz) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

We know you did. Don’t deny it, we love seek too xxx pic.twitter.com/0gefW5lylB — Liv :) (@LIVERINIO) January 26, 2021

ok but what about george wazowski pic.twitter.com/WjfejgLgMP — lance (@miscellanceous) January 26, 2021

idk dream it looks awfully familiar pic.twitter.com/gzpq7GwA2R — CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

idk man those smiles are pretty similar pic.twitter.com/506ZzGfIBg — mol *⊹˚. (@karIjacbs) January 26, 2021

He got it from the teletubbies, duh pic.twitter.com/ckE37hosZt — • Monty • (@x_marcella) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

I think this is false information, I mean, look at the similarities pic.twitter.com/B5w1iSRzEg — Presnt (@PresntVEVO) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

dream leaving twitter after he gets accused of kinning shrek - 💤 pic.twitter.com/FDgpX3AcIX — daily dream doodles (@dreamdoodlez) January 26, 2021

Some were also quick to remind him of his "face reveal" a couple of months back, where he trolled his fanbase by literally claiming he was Shrek all along:

then wtf is this pic.twitter.com/z70iiv3NTc — riss (@fineIinecd) January 26, 2021

didnt you literally face reveal as shrek like two months ago — sofia 📌 selfie (@dttwtsofia) January 26, 2021

As the memes continue to pile on, it looks like the Dream x Shrek comparisons are certainly here to stay.

Advertisement

From exchanging sardonic jibes with fellow members of the Dream SMP, to indulging in trolls himself, Dream continues to go viral on the internet, courtesy of his large fanbase, who seldom fail to get him onto the Twitter trending page.