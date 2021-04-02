5 best Minecraft escape maps

Players can easily find Minecraft escape maps in the marketplace.

Maps in Minecraft's marketplace are made by players for players to enjoy at the cost of minecoins. Escape maps challenge players with unique puzzles for them to solve, either alone or with friends.

Gamers solve each puzzle and go around obstacles to meet the goal of escaping the area.

Top 5 escape maps in Minecraft

#1 - Escape The Cat

Play as mice that run through parkour areas, obstacle courses, and mini-games (Image via Minecraft.net)

First on the list is "Escape The Cat" by CubeCraft Games. This map includes three skins for players to enjoy with friends and is rated 4.6 stars, costing 990 minecoins in the marketplace.

The goal of "Escape the cat" in Minecraft is to avoid being caught by the cat. Players play the game as mice that run through parkour areas, obstacle courses, mini-games, and more. They can collect cheese as they play to aid them in-game.

#2 - Prison Escape 2 - Roleplay

Had deep into the jungle in this map (Image via Minecraft.net)

InPVPs "Prison Escape 2 - Roleplay" is a multiplayer game where players can escape the prison or prevent others from escaping. This map costs 830 minecoins in the marketplace and is rated 4.4 stars by other players.

It takes place in a prison deep in the jungle and includes various skins for players to use as they enjoy the map. Prison Escape 2 - Roleplay includes vehicles to aid players and monkeys to interact with.

#3 - Escape the Horror House

Mobs, puzzles, practice:This house has it all! (Image via Minecraft.net)

"Escape the Horror House" is a map made by PixelOneUp for players that need a little early Halloween spirit in their life. It includes six spooky skins in a map that costs 490 minecoins and is rated 4.5 stars by other Minecraft players.

Players in "Escape the Horror House" go through mobs, puzzles, and practice parkour to make it out of the house.

#4 - Escape The Dream

Run through over a dozen unique adventures in this map (Image via Minecraft.net)

"Escape The dream" by Builders Horizon is an escape map that takes place in a mansion home. It costs 830 minecoins and is ranked 4.0 stars by other players.

Each room in the mansion home is filled with clues as the player aims to escape each one. They run through over a dozen unique adventures either by themselves or with friends.

#5 - 4 Escape Rooms

Players can access five skins, off which one is free (Image via Minecraft.net)

"4 Escape Rooms" is currently on sale for 663 minecoins in the Minecraft marketplace. However, the map and its five included skins originally cost 990 minecoins. It is also ranked 4.4 stars.

One out of the five skins included in this map is free for all Minecraft players. "4 Escape Rooms" by Mine-North takes place in a city with four themed escape rooms. The players' goal is to survive and solve each room as they explore the world around them.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.