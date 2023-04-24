5 best Minecraft raft designs

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in existence. The game was first released back in 2009 and quickly became incredibly popular, attracting millions of players from around the world. As you explore this world full of possibilities, you'll notice that building is a key aspect. Tons of builds are constructed by players all over the world and shown off on the internet.

This article will review five of the best raft builds in Minecraft; whether you want to build a base or just an aesthetic structure, this list is great for you.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft rafts make for brilliant builds

5) Survival Raft Base

You can build a survival raft base by building a huge base, but it's much easier to start with a simpler design. The easiest way to build your own is with the help of someone who has already done it before. This is a great build for any survival server.

Find a friend who has built their own survival raft base before and ask them for advice on how they did it (or watch the tutorial above). If you don't have any friends who have built bases before, you're always free to copy tutorials or use them for inspiration. The Minecraft YouTuber ItsMarloe built this amazing tutorial.

4) Raft Base for Survival

A raft base is a great structure to call your home. It can be built from any material, but choosing something easy to get is best. Wood is often used because it's easy to find and can be built into many other shapes, such as wood slabs, fences, trapdoors, etc.

You can also add additional platforms if needed for any friends you may be playing with or just extra room inside your boat. This is quite a big build and would even take experienced builders some time to make. The extremely popular YouTuber TheMythicalSausage made the fantastic raft base.

3) Simple Raft

This is a very simple design that is easy to make and use. It's also one of the cheapest rafts you can make, requiring no special materials or tools. The build itself is an incredibly aesthetic raft concept. It would look good for anyone who enjoys playing cottagecore servers, even if it's not exactly that theme.

You may want to add more than one raft or make it bigger if you are planning on carrying stuff such as chests or animals with this type of craft design; it would also be good if you wanted to host any passengers aboard. This video tutorial was made by the YouTuber Coffee & Build.

2) Very Beautiful Ocean Raft For Survival

This is a very beautiful ocean raft for survival. You can use this design for a houseboat, floating island, or boat that you can use to live in or as a temporary home when going on adventures. If you are looking for something different from all those other boring boats in Minecraft, then this is what you need.

To build this amazing ocean raft, you'll need to follow the tutorial above made by YouTuber SimonNoComments. This raft even has room for a garden and tons of space for storing any gear or items you may have.

1) Unique Raft Base

This is an incredibly unique Minecraft raft build as it's extremely aesthetic and gives off a magestic look. This is the type of build you would imagine while reading a fantasy book.

This would be an amazing build to use as a base but would be easiest to construct in creative mode just due to how big and unique it is. The build itself was created by the incredible Minecraft YouTuber WynnBuilds. You can truly tell just how much work was put into this design.

