Flower pots in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

In Minecraft, players are always looking for different ways to decorate their builds, bases and farms. Sometimes, they can forget to use simple decoration items like banners, paintings, flower pots and so on.

Flower pots are one of the oldest decorative blocks in Minecraft. They were officially added in version 1.4.2, titled Pretty Scary Update. Players can get the "Pot Planter" achievement by crafting and placing a pot.

Beginners may not know about flower pots in Minecraft. This article covers everything players need to know about flower pots, such as their crafting recipe, where to find them, their uses and more.

All you need to know about flower pots in Minecraft

Crafting recipe

Flower pots are pretty easy to craft in Minecraft. To make a flower pot, players will need three bricks. The crafting recipe pattern for flower pots is the same as iron buckets. Instead of iron ingots, players will have to place three bricks in the shape of a V on a crafting table to make one flower pot.

Players can get bricks by smelting clay balls in a furnace. They can get clay balls by digging up clay blocks found in rivers.

Players can also get bricks directly by trading with mason villagers. Novice-level masons sell one brick for one emerald.

Where to find flower pots

A flower pot in a witch hut (Image via Mojang)

Some players may not know that flower pots also generate naturally in Minecraft. Flower pots can be found in villages, witch huts, igloo basements and woodland mansions. Villagers, illagers and witches use flower pots to decorate their homes.

The type of flower inside the flower pot varies depending on the structure. Witch huts have mushrooms, woodland mansions have birch saplings, villages have cactuses, dandelions and so on.

Players can also find flower pots in loot chests. Mason houses in villages will sometimes include chests. These chests have a 20.8% chance to contain one flower pot.

Uses of flower pots

Flowers in flower pots (Image via Mojang)

Flower pots are decorative blocks used for storing flowers, saplings and other vegetation. Players can add all one-block tall flowers, tree saplings, mushrooms, ferns, dead bushes, cactuses, bamboo, sugarcane, crimson roots, warped roots and azaleas.

Players can place wither roses and cactuses in flower pots without having to worry about their damaging effects. However, they can use warped fungi in a flower pot to scare away hoglins.

Flower pots have 60% the height of a regular block and take up a small area. Players can use flower pots to create complex parkour maps. Due to the tiny space flower pots offer, some players will have difficulty sprinting across them.

