The "Pot Planter" achievement in Minecraft Bedrock Edition is earned when players craft and place a flower pot on the ground for the first time.

Flower pots are decorative blocks in Minecraft that can hold a variety of different living plants, such as saplings, flowers, bamboo, cacti, mushrooms, fungi and other smaller plants. They are great for decorating a player's home with some touches of life.

As an added bonus, these blocks are also relatively easy to obtain. They can either be found naturally generated out in the world or can be made by players via crafting.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Pot Planter

Flower pots can be found naturally generated in a few different locations in Minecraft's Overworld.

A witch hut will always generate with a flower pot that has a red mushroom inside of it.

The decorative blocks can also be found inside the basement of igloos, in a variety of different rooms in woodland mansions, and inside some village houses in a handful of different biomes.

Unfortunately, finding a flower pot that is already generated out in the world is not helpful for obtaining the achievement. It also defeats the purpose of learning how to craft one.

To earn the "Pot Planter" achievement, players need to craft a flower pot of their very own. A flower pot can be made by combining three bricks at a crafting table.

Smelting clay balls into bricks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Bricks can be acquired in Minecraft by smelting clay balls with a fuel source, such as coal, at a furnace. They can also sometimes be purchased from novice-level stone mason villagers.

Clay balls can be mined from clay blocks that are often found in places like rivers, lakes, streams and other shallow bodies of water. They can be mined by hand, but using a shovel would be the quickest method to obtain them.

Balls of clay can also be found inside of a mason's chests and desert house chests in villages.

The crafting recipe for a flower pot in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have everything they need, they can craft a flower pot at a crafting table and then place it on the ground.

Congratulations! Minecraft players can now earn the "Pot Planter" achievement.