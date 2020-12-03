Minecraft is home to some fantastic features of nature, and these particular seeds contain some stunning rivers for players to explore.

There are plenty of famous rivers throughout the globe that have served as sources of water and transportation to numerous civilizations. Immediate examples that come to mind include the Nile in Egypt, the Mississippi in the United States, the Amazon in South America, and the Ganges in Asia.

Minecraft rivers can be a great spot for players to build a base near, to ensure that they always have close proximity to a source of water. They can also serve as a great aesthetic addition to any house or large scale build.

This article will be showcasing five Minecraft seeds with unique and flowing rivers that are worth checking out.

5 best Minecraft seeds with incredible rivers

#5 Riverside Town

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

This Minecraft seed features a quaint town that has immediate access to a collection of twisting and turning rivers. Players who chose to explore this seed will have access to all of the typical perks that can be found inside of a Minecraft village, which include equipment, resources, and food.

Building enthusiasts could transform this small town into a massive scale city, with a theme based on the nearby river.

Cords: 0,0

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 695799767

#4 River over a Ravine

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

This Minecraft seed features a rather peculiar generation, with a river that flows right over a lava filled ravine. The river here is actually quite the rare find, as generally a player would not be able to find a connected piece of land like this over a ravine, let alone one with a functional river.

In terms of nature, it does not seem that there is enough support for the river to exist in a stable fashion. The water should theoretically collapse into the river as a waterfall. However, with the way Minecraft sometimes works, players are instead treated to this quirky gem.

Cords: 1042, 67, 227

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1865781791

#3 The Nether touched River

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

The seed contains a sight that is both rather ominous and exciting, all at the same time. Here, Minecraft players will be able to find a broken Nether Portal right alongside a flowing river. Players should feel free to plunder the chest for some useful items.

Players will also be able to see six unique rivers all meeting at a single confluence, that is only a moments walk away.

Cords: 0,0

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1346127854

#2 Rivers that lead to Structures

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Minecraft players who enjoy exploration and adventure may find great satisfaction by taking on this seed. Here players can find rivers that flows through multiple biomes, that are also rather large in terms of length.

The special part here though, is that each river ends up leading a player to a structure. There is a village very close to spawn that will help players gear up, but there is also a desert temple that players who follow the river will quickly find.

Cords: 0,0

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 888099314

#1 A pocket of Sunshine

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

This Minecraft seed features a location that would be perfect for players to develop into their very own base or other build. Here, there is a warmer climate biome surrounded by a snow biome. The border that serves as a separator is actually a circular flowing river.

A massive castle or an experimental lab could be built right in the middle of this location, and would have the potential to look remarkable.

Cords: 762, 64, -472

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -364327432

