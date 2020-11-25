Minecraft seeds are so numerous that it can be difficult for players to find the right one for them.

There are a staggering number of Minecraft seeds that players can chose from. With that being said, it can be rather difficult for players to sort through all of the different options.

Minecraft players who really enjoy a particular biome or type of structure may be looking for a particular seed that is very different from what another player may be looking for. This is all part of the beauty of Minecraft, because there is plenty of variety to go around.

This article will be showcasing five new Minecraft seeds that players can try out for themselves in Bedrock Edition.

5 new Minecraft seeds for Bedrock Edition

#5 Fossil in End Portal Room

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

This seed has something that the average Minecraft player will not come across everyday. Here, there is a fossil that is exposed to the interior of an End Portal room.

Fossils are rare enough to encounter as is, let alone exposed and in the room that leads to Minecraft's final frontier. It almost feels like there should be an achievement unlocked for finding something this rare and unusual.

Seed: 1849790897

#4 Giant Portal in Stronghold

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

That is one big portal!

In this seed, players will be able to come across a colossal broken Nether Portal inside of a stronghold. Finding generated broken portals out in the world is rare enough as it is, let alone one of this size. Are there giants in Minecraft that players just don't know about?

Seed: -141882650

#3 Six Conjoined Rivers

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

This seed boasts a geographical marvel, with six different rivers all meeting to form a single confluence. Typically, finding a river is not something that players will jump up and down about. They are rather common and are generated all across millions of different Minecraft seeds.

This seed is practically begging for a Minecraft builder to come along and build something remarkable to match it's tremendous landscape.

Seed: 1075931152

#2 One Village with Two End Portals

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

There is not just one, but two End Portals in this single desert village. Upon first glance, this just looks like any other village, and it nothing too fancy. However, there are actually two different End Portal rooms, beneath the surface.

Instead of trying to just find a way to the End, players actually have the option between two different entrances. A wise Minecraft player may want to try transporting the eyes of ender from one portal to the other.

Seed: -1065329203

#1 Floating Ice Spike Island

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Floating islands don't like to play by the rules of gravity, but are always stunning to come across and admire. This seed features a peculiar generation, with a floating snow island, that appears to almost be impaled by ice spikes.

It could perhaps be argued that the ice spikes are strong enough to support the weight of this island, acting as reinforced stilts. Either way, this is a rare find, it and has the potential to be transformed into a floating winter fortress by a skilled Minecraft craftsman.

Seed: -832798848