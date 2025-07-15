Following copper golem and warden, Minecraft fans want Mojang to add better animations for old mobs

Minecraft will soon get the next game drop that adds copper tools, weapons, an armor set, as well a copper golem. This was a much-needed change as copper had no useful purpose other than decoration. In this major update, players noticed the copper golem has a smoother movement animation. This has led to an interesting question; should Mojang update the animation of other mobs as well?
Redditor YoungBiro05 asked the Minecraft community whether the developers should upgrade older mobs' walking animation to match that of the newer mobs, such as the copper golem, warden, and the camel. The user supplemented the question with GIFs showing how smoother and well designed the walking animation of the mobs were.
_phantastik_ said it would be great to have the new animations as well as the option to switch back to classic animations just like there’s an option to switch to the classic texture pack. Darkiceflame said this would only be possible if mob animations could be defined through resource packs — something they believe should definitely be added.
SinisterPixel added even a small improvement to old mob animations would be great. It doesn’t need to be as detailed as fresh animations, but the older mobs could definitely use some polish.
TheHumanTree31 explained that while they’ve thought about animation packs too, a big issue is that many of them feel over-animated. Minecraft mobs are meant to be stiff and blocky, only moving at the joints, whereas some packs make limbs bend unrealistically, which breaks the game's visual style and ends up looking uncanny.
Whenpigfly666 said Minecraft trailers and Dungeons nailed the animation style perfectly by keeping limbs stiff without bending. If Mojang used a similar approach — just toned down a little so it doesn’t feel too jarring — it would be a great fit.
The Minecraft copper update will be exciting
For years, many players have asked Mojang to add more uses of the copper block other than decoration. With all the great qualities of copper such as strength and conductivity, having this item do nothing felt like a big miss. Thankfully, the developers listened and came up with something interesting.
With the upcoming game drop, players will be able to use copper to make tools, weapons, armor, chest, and even the copper golem. This new mob will help players sort items in the copper chest. It would be interesting to see what else the developers have in plans for the upcoming game drop.
