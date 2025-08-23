  • home icon
Gamer brings Las Vegas Sphere to life with animation in Minecraft

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 23, 2025 08:39 GMT
A Minecraft player made animated MSG Sphere in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/dancsa222/Mojang Studios)
Talented Minecraft builders have shown that, using simple blocks and a few handy mods, the blocky world can be used to make anything the imagination can muster. From beautiful cities and towns that take players back in time to complex computers and functioning displays, everything has been created in the game. It’s even more exciting when builders recreate real-life structures in the game world.

A Minecraft player, u/dancsa222, posted a short clip on the game’s subreddit, where other talented builders show off their creations. The video featured the famous Las Vegas Sphere, officially called the MSG Sphere. While there have been other builds of this structure, what made this one unique is that it was fully animated using structure blocks. The clip shows a yellow face with eyes widening, eyebrows moving, and the mouth animating.

The original poster (OP) mentioned that it was a work in progress and that they were trying to increase the animation duration. It’s worth noting that they run a large YouTube channel named Linard featuring interesting Minecraft build videos.

u/ULTI_mato asked how the OP managed to animate a scene using structure blocks, adding that they hadn’t played the game in a long time and might be missing something.

While the original poster did not reply, u/MineKemot explained that structure blocks can cycle through many saved structures, each acting as a different frame. Swapping these frames in sequence creates the illusion of motion.

Redditors react to the animated MSG Sphere build (Image via Reddit)
u/Professional_Roof293 asked which blocks were used to achieve the bright yellow color. Again, the OP didn’t respond, leaving it to guesses. u/Present_Jicama_4907 suggested it looked like maps.

Although the original poster hasn’t shared specifics yet, keeping an eye on their YouTube channel might help players who want details of the build. There’s no video about the Sphere at the moment, but one may arrive in the future.

Impressive real-life structures made in Minecraft

A Minecraft player built the MSG Sphere in the game (Image via Reddit/Bubbaflubba_/Mojang Studios)
Recently, another player created the Las Vegas Sphere and posted it on the same subreddit. However, it wasn’t animated, despite animation being the real MSG Sphere’s hallmark feature. Players have often recreated famous structures such as the Eiffel Tower, the Taj Mahal, and the Great Wall of China in Minecraft.

Not only man-made landmarks, but some builders have also gone the extra mile to recreate Mount Everest at a 1:2 scale with impressive detail. The best part? Many of these builds are available for free.

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

