Glow Squid & Goat in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs

Minecraft launched the first part of the 1.17 update, and within it, players were introduced to three new mobs: the axolotl, goat, and the glow squid!

These mobs can be found in specific regions in the Minecraft world. Goats and glow squid are the two mobs players may not have seen very much of in the betas.

Axolotl has been talked about for a long time now, and players were able to interact with them earlier before the launch of the game. It has been awhile since Minecraft has gotten a big update such as this one which added in new mobs.

Although the goat and the glow squid were both added at the same time, and players are very eager to interact with them, as both these creatures are two very different mobs.

Glow Squid vs Goat in Minecraft: What are the differences?

(Image via Minecraft)

One very big difference between the two mobs in Minecraft is where they spawn. Glow squids are mobs that spawn in the ocean under water, while goats spawn on land at high elevations.

Glow squids spawn below sea level, and goats are found on top of mountains or cliffs.

Behavior

(Image via PCGamesN)

While glow squids are completely passive mobs in Minecraft, goats are not passive, they are neutral.

If a player attacks a goat, it will attack the player back. Goats are not hostile, meaning players can be near them without getting hurt. The goat will only attack if it feels provoked.

Attack

(Image via PCGamesN)

The glow squid will not attack the player at all. It just swims around in oceans and lakes, and if attacked, it shoots out turquoise ink to blind the player and get away from danger.

If a goat is attacked, it will move four blocks away from the player, and ram into the player, causing a lot of damage! Goats can be very deadly if the player is at a high elevation when getting rammed.

When rammed by a goat, players take damage and get knocked back by the collision. If players are on a cliff or mountain, and get knocked back, it is possible they get pushed off and die from fall damage.

Drops

(Image via Reddit)

When glow squids are killed, they drop glow ink sacs. They do not drop many experience orbs since they are not very hard to kill.

When goats are killed, they can drop chevon, which is a new kind of meat in the game, leather, or if the goat is a male it can drop a goat horn which is an item that players can use in enchanting.

