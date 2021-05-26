Grindstone in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

In Minecraft players can find an item called grindstone. This sounds like a block in Minecraft that can be used as a craftable object, but that is not the case. In reality, grindstone is a tool in the game.

Grindstone can be crafted from two sticks, two wooden planks and one wooden slab. Players can also find grindstones naturally generated in villages. They are most commonly seen with village blacksmiths.

This block serves as the weaponsmith's jobsite block. Players can mine grindstone using any kind of pickaxe. If a player mines this block using anything besides a pickaxe, it will not drop anything and the block will break.

What is grindstone used for in Minecraft?

1) Item Repair

Players use grindstones in Minecraft to repair their items that are almost broken. Grindstones are similar to anvils, except when items are repaired in this tool, all the enchantments will be removed.

Players can place two of the same kind of items inside the input slots and combine them to create a repaired variant of the two items. Players should note that the durability of the repaired item will be the sum of the two durabilities in the input slot plus a combined 5%.

This means if both of the durabilities are in the red, and are about to break, the repaired item will not have maximum durability. It will be the two broken items fused together with a 5% boost.

For example, if a player combines a pickaxe with a durability of 15%, and another pickaxe with the durability of 20% the sum of the two would create a pickaxe with a 40% durability.

2) Enchantment Removal

Players can use grindstones to remove enchantments from items in Minecraft. For some reason if a player wishes to remove an enchantment off their weapon or armor, players can use a grindstone.

This would be helpful if the player accidentally enchants their weapon with something they did not want such as curse of vanishing. Players will need to place an unenchanted item in one of the boxes, the enchanted variant in the other and the repaired unenchanted weapon will be the output.

Players will also earn their experience levels back when removing enchantments. Players will be rewarded with the level of experience that was spent on the enchantment & their XP bar at the bottom of the screen will go back up.

