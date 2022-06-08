Has the Minecraft 1.19 update been released? Maintenance, server start time, and more

Minecraft 1.19 has officially been released. Just a few hours ago, the world got to witness some massive changes to the game's world as The Wild Update was launched with an animated trailer and many additions to the beloved masterpiece from Mojang.

First announced back in October 2021 during the Minecraft Live event, the update introduces new biomes, structures, mobs, blocks, and so much more. The 1.19 update went live at approximately 11.00 am ET/ 8.00 am PST/ 4.00 pm BST/ 8.30 pm IST. The following article will document whether there were any server maintenance problems during the update’s launch.

How smooth was the Minecraft 1.19 launch?

redsto.ne/the-wild-update #TheWildUpdate is out now!Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it’s time to craft your path! #Minecraft #TheWildUpdate is out now!Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it’s time to craft your path! #Minecraft🐸 redsto.ne/the-wild-update https://t.co/q5GDeMXW4K

One of the most beautiful things about Minecraft is that its servers do not fail players often, especially during update releases. While bugs and glitches might make their way to the game when new content and updates are introduced, the servers usually stay intact. This was the case with The Wild Update as well.

The release of the new update came with a negligible delay. During the release of the new update, players who were in the game at the time were asked to restart the Minecraft launcher through a small notification that popped up in the corner of their screens. Some players did face issues with their launchers not updating unless they restarted it from the task manager. For others, however, just closing and opening the application worked fine.

After players shut down their game and complied, they noticed that simply restarting the launcher had prompted it to update. After the update was complete, the “Latest release” profile of the launcher reflected “1.19” as the latest version of the game instead of “1.18.2”, which was the final patch for the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update.

Minecraft 1.19 launch details and announcement

Mojang studios released a short animated trailer for the new update right as it was released. The trailer showcased many of the new changes and additions to the game coming with the Wild Update, including the allay, the deep dark, the warden, ancient cities, the different types of frogs, the new mangrove swamp biome, and much more.

In addition to Mojang employees and content creators like slicedlime posting about the release, the announcement for the release of the update was posted on Twitter as well.

Aside from the obvious statements, there was also a very interesting announcement that took place. Mojang announced that they were bringing the Java and Bedrock editions together by making the two a bundle for no extra charge. This means that players who have previously purchased either the Java Edition or Bedrock Edition will now have access to the other version of the game. On the game’s launcher, players can spot the Bedrock Edition listed as the Windows 10 Edition.

Clubbing the two most popular editions of the game will likely prove to be a profitable decision, as it will almost certainly bring a whole new player base to both editions.

While the two represent the same base game, there are many differences between the two editions. Some of these differences are subtle, but others are a little more obvious. For example, there are many convenience-based features in the Bedrock Edition that are absent from the Java Edition.

