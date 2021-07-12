Hide or Hunt in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Hide or Hunt is a popular game mode invented for Minecraft, primarily popularized by several prominent YouTubers, including "RyanNotBrian," some of the "Dream Team," and many others.

The game mode has existed for a while but has only somewhat recently started to gain mainstream popularity. With this has come many new players interested in learning more about Hide or Hunt, including the rules and how they can easily play it with friends.

This guide will explain everything players need to know about Hide or Hunt in Minecraft, including the best way to set up a simple game to play with others.

What are the rules for Hide or Hunt in Minecraft?

The concept of Hide or Hunt is reasonably straightforward, and it is played in a group of about five to ten people. While having more players than this recommended amount is possible, it runs the risk of becoming messy and overcomplicated.

The game starts with all gamers spawning into a small world with a sealed-off border. Everyone is given a beacon, to begin with, and typically, 32 cooked meat (although it isn't always there in some variations of the game).

The first 15 minutes are unrestricted and used to build a base as players can craft and smelt items anywhere on the map. After this period is up, they are only allowed to craft and smelt items within their bases.

Users mark their base location by placing a beacon inside the base.

In Hide or Hunt, beacons mark base locations

Players eliminate one another by breaking into each other's bases and destroying its beacon. If they have their beacon destroyed, users are out of the game and can no longer win.

Sometimes rules for how bases can be designed are also implemented into the mix. For example, players decide to make a rule such that bases must always be easily accessible and out in the open. Rules like this can drastically increase the speed of the game.

How to set up a game of Hide or Hunt in Minecraft?

Players can easily set up a Hide or Hunt game by setting up a Minecraft server and creating a world with a small border. They can learn to make a world border with this helpful video:

All players must be given 32 steak and a beacon each before the game begins. A dedicated person should also be assigned to announce when the initial 15 minute grace period is up.

Also read: How to play Prison in Minecraft: Tips and tricks for new players

Edited by Ravi Iyer