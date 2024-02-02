"Holy crap, Sodium is insane": Minecraft player gets over 1000 FPS after installing Sodium mod

Sodium is one of the most popular performance mods in the Minecraft community, having become a go-to installation for players who want to improve their framerates. A Reddit user named New-Peach4153 discovered this firsthand after freshly installing Sodium to their game. This resulted in a massive framerate total of over 1,000 frames per second, leaving them to remark that "Sodium is insane."

Although New-Peach shared their PC specs that made it clear that their hardware was well-beyond capable of running Minecraft at a high framerate, they were still astonished that they could achieve such a lofty FPS from the installation of a single mod. They also looked back on their time with integrated HD graphics, barely getting 30 FPS out of Java Edition during that time.

Minecraft fans discuss the incredible optimization capabilities of the Sodium mod

While many Minecraft fans still utilize Optifine for performance improvements and shader support, Sodium has simply shown it's a cut above when it comes to improving Java Edition's overall performance. This is particularly true over recent years as many criticisms have sprung up about Java Edition's CPU bottlenecking and other performance issues.

Since an optimization update for Minecraft may not be in Mojang's immediate plans, fans discussed just how useful Sodium is. Even if players didn't have a high-end PC like New-Peach, Sodium has shown the ability to vastly improve framerates thanks to the fact that it completely overhauls Minecraft's rendering code. This cuts out many of the older rendering techniques made in previous versions of Java Edition.

Many fans in the comments of New-Peach's post were either unfamiliar with Sodium or had been using Optifine for so long that they hadn't paid much attention to other performance mods in the space. Plenty of questions were lobbied about what made it different from Optifine, and several commenters made it clear that Sodium was essentially in another league.

Meanwhile, plenty of players who had previously tried to use Optifine on their devices lamented that their hardware wasn't capable of rendering at solid framerates within Minecraft. They remarked that once they had installed Sodium, they received massive performance boosts. This isn't surprising given the depth that the mod alters game rendering, but the comments were still ringing endorsements.

Although many performance mods for the game exist, it's surprising that some players still aren't aware of Sodium's capabilities. It has become a staple in a wide plethora of modpacks as well. So, perhaps some players who are enjoying modpacks aren't even aware that they're receiving a performance boost from Sodium relatively out of sight of their ordinary gameplay.

Whatever the case, Sodium's popularity and accomplishments speak for themselves. If players want to play Minecraft, even if they don't want to add content mods, it's hard not to recommend installing Sodium for Java Edition. The benefits are simply too good to pass up.