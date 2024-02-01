Why Minecraft may need a new optimization update

Minecraft has come a long way since its early development days, but some remnants of the trial-and-error process of programming remain. Whether players play the Java or Bedrock Edition, performance issues and bugs still arise. This has led some to wonder, does the game need a new optimization update geared at improving overall performance?

Although Mojang tends to introduce a number of performance improvements into Minecraft piece by piece, many players have lamented the state of the game's engine. Java Edition has been criticized for CPU bottlenecking, while Bedrock Edition still has several in-engine bugs despite some fans stating they tend to get a better overall graphical performance while playing it.

Would an optimization update for Minecraft work? And would Mojang/Microsoft be willing to introduce one?

Why Minecraft players are hoping for an optimization update

Although Bedrock Edition has its issues, many complaints about poor performance have been levied at Java Edition in recent years. This is understandable, as this version of Minecraft utilizes the Java platform as a foundation, and much of the early work on Java Edition remains in the code.

None of this is to say that Mojang hasn't tried to reduce performance impacts in Java Edition. Quite the opposite, as nearly every new update makes some form of performance improvement, though they aren't always observed in the same light as things like new mobs, blocks, and gameplay mechanics.

For example, recent Minecraft snapshots have diminished the overall size of the spawn chunks, reducing load times to enter a world while still being configurable with commands. Be that as it may, many players are still unhappy with regular stuttering, framerate drops, and more, even when they're using top-of-the-line hardware, and this goes back to Minecraft's Java foundations.

Granted, Bedrock Edition also has several issues that need fixing on the performance front; it isn't a perfect version, either. This is part of the reason why some players have stated their willingness to wait a little longer for the next major update so Mojang could take its time optimizing the game engine for both the Java and the Bedrock codebases, ideally improving performance across the board.

The question remains whether Microsoft and Mojang would be willing to do so. Since Mojang has been implementing small improvements over time, would they be willing to take an extended development time to release a massive batch of performance improvements? Would Microsoft be willing to cooperate on that strategy? And would Minecraft's community accept it?

It's no secret that many Minecraft updates are judged based on the content they add to the game, whether that content arrives in the form of features, mobs, blocks, items, etc. Would fans be happy if Mojang rolled out a major update with less (or no) content if it meant the game ran better overall? The answer's unclear, but Microsoft and Mojang may not be willing to find out.

Be that as it may, Minecraft has long been marketed as a game that can perform on multiple platforms and devices. While it can certainly run on most hardware (especially with the use of optimization mods), some players have continued to state that even with high-end PCs, they encounter performance hits or lag that they wouldn't encounter anywhere else.

The frustration has led many fans to transition to playing more Bedrock Edition, but given that version's issues with bugs, microtransactions, and performance problems on certain devices, players have stuck it out with Java Edition warts and all. A major performance update would likely be welcomed, but Mojang has done so before with updates like Buzzy Bees, which were panned for a lack of content.

A conflict of different interests and appeals may be at play, with some fans wishing for improved performance while others would prefer new content additions. This schism may be one of the reasons that Mojang and Microsoft prefer small incremental performance tweaks, but they may not get the job done.

So, should a performance update for Minecraft be released? It depends on who is asked. There's no doubt that improved framerates and optimization would be welcome, but some players don't care that much about performance as long as they can explore new locations, interact with new mobs, and craft new blocks, items, and gear.

It might be a big ask for Mojang to shift its content release strategy to work on performance improvements explicitly, but the calls for it will likely continue for the foreseeable future.