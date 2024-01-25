It is no secret that Minecraft Bedrock has its fair share of bugs. Despite it being officially released in 2016, the game still encounters loads of bizarre errors that can be quite annoying for players. Though Mojang constantly works on it, more issues manage to creep up. Hence, the reputation of Bedrock Edition is not the best in the community.

Recently, a Reddit post further fueled the fire of how bad Bedrock Edition is in terms of bugs and glitches.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition player dies from taking fall damage while in water

A Redditor by the name of "u/HunterDoesSomething" posted a video of how they died despite strategically landing in water. In the clip, the player was exploring massive caves and came to a cliff from where they had to jump. They noticed a waterfall making a small puddle right underneath them. Hence, they purposefully placed their character in a particular way and jumped right on top of the puddle.

Despite attempting to land safely, the player fell into the water and died after taking major fall damage. In the caption, they expressed their anger and mentioned how this video shows the reason why no one should play the game on a console, which is the Bedrock Edition.

Users react to Minecraft Bedrock Edition player dying from fall damage glitch

The Minecraft community on Reddit has been discussing Bedrock Edition glitches for several years now. Hence, when this video was posted, it was no surprise that many players reacted to it. Within a day, the post received almost two thousand upvotes and over two hundred comments.

Some players went into the clip's details and discussed each frame to observe when the player hit the floor and when it hit the flowing water block. They deduced that the game registered fall damage even though the player touched the flowing water block first, which should, in theory, completely negate the fall damage.

A few of them expressed their hatred towards the console edition, while others praised the legacy edition and how it is the best version to play on consoles.

Apart from all this, one of the Redditors noticed how the player ate two rotten pieces of flesh but was not affected by the hunger effect. Another user humorously wrote that the game punished him for his luck of not getting the hunger effect.

Minecraft subreddit members also joked that the game just got a realistic update in which players can no longer jump into shallow water blocks and survive.

Overall, the Minecraft community again came together to see yet another bug in Bedrock Edition. Some discussed it seriously, while others joked around in the comments.