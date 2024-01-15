How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.20.60.25

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest preview/beta was released on January 10, 2024, as version 1.20.60.25. The preview makes a collection of bug fixes and in-game tweaks, including adjustments to Experimental Features from the upcoming 1.21 update, like trial spawner blocks and breeze mobs. All in all, Bedrock 1.20.60.25 makes approximately 18 in-game changes and fixes of note.

Whatever the case, Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.60.25 is currently available across multiple platforms, including Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, Android and iOS mobile devices. If you aren't familiar with how to access Bedrock betas, it doesn't hurt to examine the process, which is fortunately quite straightforward.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock Preview/Beta 1.20.60.25 on compatible devices

Xbox

Xbox users who have purchased Minecraft can access previews for free (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

If you're playing Minecraft on an Xbox console and have already purchased the game (or have an active Game Pass subscription), downloading the latest preview is as simple as a trip to the Microsoft Store. As long as you've got a stable internet connection, it should take no time at all to download the new preview and enjoy its changes and fixes.

You can download Preview 1.20.60.25 on Xbox with these steps:

From your dashboard, open the Microsoft Store, open the search field, then enter "Minecraft Preview." Open the store page and select the download button. As long as you have a Game Pass subscription or have purchased the base game, the download should be free of charge.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Minecraft players on Windows should also look to the Microsoft Store (Image via Mojang)

Much like on consoles, if you're playing the Windows 10/11 Edition of Minecraft, you can get your updates directly from the Microsoft Store. However, if it's your first time downloading a Bedrock Preview, you can simply open the game's official launcher and install it directly.

You can download/update to the latest Bedrock Preview on Windows PCs with these steps:

If you haven't downloaded a preview before, open the Minecraft Launcher and select the game for Windows. Click the version selection button to the left of the install/play button and choose "latest release" before clicking the install button. The launcher will automatically download the necessary files for the latest preview released by Mojang. If you've already installed a preview before, open the Microsoft Store app and navigate to your library. Click the games button and choose to update the preview application. If an update doesn't appear to be available, click the "get updates" button, which should automatically fetch and download the necessary update.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Accessing previews on mobile will require a little help from an app store (Image via Mojang/Google)

When it comes to accessing previews on the mobile version (often referred to as Pocket Edition), you'll need to look to the app store that corresponds with your respective operating system. Both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store have ways to help you try out the latest preview.

Here's how you can access the latest preview on your mobile phone:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and then navigate to the game's store page. Scroll down the page until you find a section that reads "join the beta," and tap the accompanying link. Update the game app as well, if necessary. The next time you open the app, it should be running the latest preview instead of the base game. On iOS, begin by downloading the Apple Testflight App. Head to the Testflight page for Minecraft Preview and sign up with your account information. Once you're in, return to the Testflight app, run the preview, and enjoy.

Once the preview has been installed, it should get updated automatically on most devices. However, any time Mojang releases a new beta, be sure to keep your application up-to-date if the automatic process doesn't occur for one reason or another.