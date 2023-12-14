Minecraft Bedrock gets 4K support on Xbox consoles

In the latest Minecraft Bedrock Edition preview version 1.20.60.23, Mojang finally added support for 4K on Xbox consoles. This was something the community had been waiting for a long time. Xbox consoles will now be able to run the game crisper than ever and see every single pixel on blocks and particles in the sandbox game.

Mojang quietly added support for 4K in the preview version, with a single line in the patch notes: "Added 4K resolution support for Xbox Series consoles." Since the support is currently in the latest beta preview version, it will take some time for it to be officially released to the official stable version of Bedrock Edition.

For the first time in the history of the game, Mojang has specifically improved the graphical resolution for Xbox Series X and S. The sandbox game was one of the few popular games in 2023 that did not have any support for 4K.

Though the support for 4K resolution is brilliant for Microsoft's console players, the rumored ray tracing feature for the game is still nowhere to be found.

Minecraft playerbase reacts to Bedrock Edition Xbox consoles getting 4K support

Even after a decade since it was released, Minecraft still has a bustling community that plays the game on a daily basis and keeps up with all the news around it. Hence, as soon as Mojang announced the Bedrock Edition beta preview version 1.20.60.23, thousands of people flocked to various social media platforms to react.

Apart from discussing armadillos and wolf armor, which were the stars of the beta preview versions, many also spotted how the Bedrock Edition will support 4K in the future. Since 4K resolution was something millions of Minecraft Xbox players were waiting for, many took to X (formerly Twitter) to rejoice.

While they were happy with the higher resolution in the block game, they did not forget about the ray tracing that Mojang teased all the way back in May 2022.

Here are a few reactions from fans:

In order to download the latest preview version, players can simply head over to the device's store app and find the 'Minecraft Preview' version. Make sure to check that it is on the latest version, 1.20.60.23. The latest preview also adds new armadillo mob and wolf armor that will be officially added with the 1.21 update.