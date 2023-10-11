How much does Minecraft cost on every platform? (2023)

Minecraft is an open-world sandbox game in which players can progress through an underlying storyline while gathering all kinds of blocks and items to craft new ones and build structures and contraptions. It also has an extremely healthy community that creates mods, texture packs, and other third-party features for the game.

Mojang released the game 12 years ago and has gradually expanded the list of supported devices. Minecraft is available on almost every electronic device that can run games, but its price differs for almost every single one of them. Here is a comprehensive list of devices and how much the game costs on each of them.

Minecraft pricing on PC

Both Java and Bedrock Editions can be purchased on PC for $29.99. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Recently, Mojang made a major change in the game's pricing based on its edition. Previously, both Java and Bedrock Edition were sold separately at different price points since PCs were able to run both. However, as of 2023, Mojang is selling both editions in a bundle, priced at $29.99.

How to download Minecraft for PC

Here is a short guide explaining how to buy the game on PC:

Head over to the Microsoft Store on Windows. Search for the game. Locate the one that says 'Java & Bedrock Edition'. Enter payment details on the Microsoft account and make the purchase. Download the game launcher and download both editions.

Minecraft pricing on Xbox

The game can be bought on Xbox for $19.99. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sandbox game became available on consoles after Mojang released the Bedrock Edition, which supported cross-platform multiplayer servers. The game is highly popular among Xbox players as well.

On Microsoft's gaming console, the base game costs $19.99. The deluxe edition, on the other hand, costs $29.99, which includes minecoins, maps, persona items, emotes, skin packs, and texture packs.

How to purchase Minecraft on Xbox

Here is a short guide for downloading the sandbox game on Xbox:

Head to the Microsoft Store on the console. Search for the game. Find the original version that only says 'Minecraft'. Purchase it and then hit download to install the game.

The game can also be purchased physically in the form of a compact disc.

Minecraft pricing on PlayStation

The game can be bought on PlayStation for $19.99 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mojang also released their main sandbox game for the other most famous gaming console in the world: PlayStation. People can purchase it for $19.99, the same price as the Xbox. This will also be the Bedrock Edition, through which they can play with players from other consoles and devices.

How to purchase Minecraft on PlayStation

Here is a short guide for downloading the sandbox game on PlayStation:

Head to the PlayStation Store on the console. Find the game by typing its name in the search bar. Hit the button where the price is written to purchase the game. After purchasing, you will be able to download it from the product page.

Similar to that of Xbox, the game can be purchased physically in the form of a compact disc.

Minecraft pricing on mobile devices

The game can be bought for only $6.99 on Android and iOS devices. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bedrock Edition has a special version called Pocket Edition, which is particularly catered to mobile users. This version of the game can be played on Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices. It is available for just $6.99, making it the cheapest way to play the sandbox title.

How to purchase Minecraft on mobile devices

Here is a short guide for downloading the sandbox game on Android mobile devices:

Open Play Store on an Android device. Search for the game from the search bar. Head to the product page and buy the game. Start downloading the game files from the store.

Here is a short guide for downloading the sandbox game on iOS and iPadOS mobile devices:

Open the App Store on iPhone or iPad. Search for the game through the search bar. Head to it's product page and make the purchase. Download the game from the same product page.

Minecraft pricing on Nintendo Switch

The game can be purchased digitally and physically for Nintendo Switch (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nintendo Switch also has the game available to purchase. Despite being portable and small, Mojang still asks for a full $29.99 for the base game on the Switch, which is even higher than the price on bigger consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.

How to purchase Minecraft on Nintendo Switch

There are essentially two ways to buy the game for the Nintendo Switch: digitally and physically.

To buy the game digitally:

Head to the Nintendo eShop on the console. Search for the game through the search bar. Select the version of the game you want to buy. Follow the purchase instructions to complete the process and download the digital version.

To buy the game physically:

Head to the Nintendo store website through a browser. Search for the game. Select the physical version of the game and add it to the cart. Complete the purchase process by providing your address and payment details.

Here's all you need to know regarding the prices and purchasing process for Minecraft on all available platforms in 2023.