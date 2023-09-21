Top 7 features removed from Minecraft Pocket Edition

Ever since Minecraft Pocket Edition made its debut back in 2011, Mojang has added many blocks, items, structures, etc. to it, but at the same time, has also removed a good amount of features. Some of these were quite famous in the community when they were introduced. While some of them are simply hidden in the game, others are completely removed from the game files.

Here are some of the best features that were removed from Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Some great features removed from Minecraft Pocket Edition

7) Nether Reactor

Nether Reactor was a player-built structure from which players obtained Nether-related items in Minecraft Pocket Edition. (Image via Mojang)

The Nether Reactor was a structure players used to build around the Nether Reactor Core Block to obtain all kinds of Nether-related features in the Overworld. This was back when the Nether Realm itself was not ready for Pocket Edition, and players needed items from it to progress further in the game.

Of course, this concept will be useless in the latest versions since the Nether Realm is already present, but it was a great feature back in the day.

6) Glowing Obsidian

Glowing Obsidian was an old block that used to generate around the Nether Reactor core in Minecraft Pocket Edition. (Image via Mojang)

The blocks that were used to construct the Nether Reactor gradually turn into Glowing Obsidian as the process of spawning Nether-related features continues.

These Glowing Obsidian blocks can then be mined with a diamond or netherite pickaxe and placed as decoration blocks. Since it is bright red in color and emits light, it can still be added back to the survival mode of the game.

5) Copper Horns

Copper Horns were special variants of regular horns that were introduced but never released in Minecraft Pocket Edition. (Image via Mojang)

Copper Horns were supposed to be added with the 1.19 update. They were even part of the preview editions when Mojang was testing every feature. However, the developers were not too satisfied with these variants and removed them from the final release. They were crafted using one regular goat horn and three copper ingots, and they played a unique melody.

4) Far Lands

Far Lands was one of the most fascinating terrain glitches in Minecraft Pocket Edition. (Image via Mojang)

Even though the game's world is nearly endless and the engine can generate thousands of chunks, after a while, it had a unique error where it started to generate some of the most bizarre terrain. These were famously known as the Far Lands since they usually generate extremely far from the spawn point. This was patched by Mojang in more recent updates.

3) Breedable Dolphins

Dolphins were once breedable in Minecraft Pocket Edition. (Image via Mojang)

Back when Pocket Edition was still in the beta phase, Mojang made dolphins breedable as well. Users could feed them raw cod or salmon and breed them. However, this feature was then removed, and baby dolphins only spawned naturally in the ocean. Since dolphins are one of the most adorable and fascinating creatures, this feature could very well make a comeback.

2) Enhanced underwater visibility

By using respiration enchantment, users also got enhanced underwater visibility in Minecraft Pocket Edition. (Image via Mojang)

Apart from letting players breathe underwater for long periods of time, respiration enchantment also gave players enhanced visibility when they were exploring water bodies. This feature was available before the 1.4.0 version. As the number of enchantment levels increased, visibility increased as well.

1) Enchanted Golden Apple crafting recipe

The overpowered enchanted golden apple was once craftable in Minecraft Pocket Edition. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Though Enchanted Golden Apples are considered to be overpowered food items and are extremely rare, they were once craftable. Players simply needed to combine eight gold blocks and one apple to obtain it. Even though this crafting recipe was expensive, with massive gold farms, it would be a child's play to craft them.