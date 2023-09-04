Minecraft player codes Far Lands in latest 1.20 version

Far Lands was a popular feature in Minecraft that many players tried to find in a world. In the game's earlier versions, the terrain generation used to behave weirdly along the edges of the world, at around 12,550,821 blocks, causing the terrain to warp. Such terrains were fascinating to witness due to their massive size and unexpected contouring.

Though the Far Lands have been fixed in recent updates, a Redditor recently brought back the bizarre terrain glitch in the latest 1.20 game version.

Minecraft Redditor codes Far Lands to the 1.20 version

A Minecraft Redditor by the name 'u/procraftermc' recently posted a picture of Far Lands in both the Overworld and End dimensions. To further prove that they were in the 1.20 version, they had the debug screen on, which showed the 'Minecraft 1.20.1 vanilla' version.

As usual, the Far Lands were generated as a massively tall wall of blocks with random holes.

Users react to Far Lands being coded back to Minecraft 1.20 version

Since Far Lands was an extremely popular location in older game versions, the recent post of the terrain being added to the 1.20 version by the original poster gained a lot of attention on the subreddit. Within two days, it received over 3,000 upvotes and numerous comments.

Most Redditors were curious to know how the original poster brought back Far Lands. To this, the latter replied, explaining how they coded it in the game by changing a few core game code lines. They even mentioned the code lines and a link to a YouTube video through which they found the game's source code.

Others discussed how Far Lands should have never been removed from the game as it served as an interesting location for determined players to visit and explore. They discussed how it could contain some extremely overpowered or rare blocks, items, and mobs.

A few were quick to ask about the Nether realm since it wasn't posted. The original poster then sent a link to the Nether Far Lands, comprising only netherrack blocks.

The post about Far Lands being coded into the Minecraft 1.20 version has been fascinating to witness on the official subreddit. This means that the newer versions of the game could also have it if certain source codes are tinkered with. Even after two days since the post went live, it continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.