Minecraft player's journey to the Far Lands ends after two years

Far Lands in Minecraft is an extremely rare place to reach. It is essentially a region at the edge of the game's vast world where terraing generation glitches out. The issue causes the blocks to generate like a wall with large hollow patches. Since it is difficult to locate and extremely far, only a handful of players have properly reached the Far Lands in the game.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/EnderShower' posted a picture of the Far Lands and how they reached it. The original poster mentioned how it took them two years, three months, and 10 days to reach this rare location in the game. This proves just how far they had to go to finally reach the glitched-out terrain.

Even though several pictures of the Far Lands are fake and can be copied by many, this image looks quite authentic. Moreover, there is a small sign placed on a block, which says - 100% :D 2022/12/30. This date proves that the picture is fairly recent, and was posted by the person who actually found the Far Lands on their own.

Redditors react to Minecraft player who reached the Far Lands without using Nether to travel

Since reaching the Far Lands is extremely difficult, this post on the Minecraft official Reddit page did exceptionally well. In the three days since being posted, it has received over 24 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. Due to their rarity and uniqueness, the Far Lands are quite popular in the Minecraft community.

One of the Redditors joked by mentioning the in-game achievement, How Did We Get Here?. However, this joke was taken literally and several people started commenting on different modes of transportation through which players travel in the game. These comments were quite humorous and got loads of upvotes as well.

Far Lands is not a new concept or location for Minecrafters. Almost every player who has gone through the game's long history has heard or seen the region in pictures and photos. Hence, one of the Redditors asked whether it was worth traveling so far to reach the glitched region. To this, the original poster replied positively.

The original poster commented a link to a YouTube playlist where they have over 700 videos showing their entire journey to the Far Lands.

Though this is brilliant to witness as they journeyed millions of blocks, it is by no means watchable. Moreover, the player didn't use the Nether to cover massive distances. Instead, they kept walking and using boats in the Overworld to reach the Far Lands.

Several Redditors humorously joked about how they would die watching the entire playlist and become ghosts. They also commented on how people keep clicking on more videos and get stuck for hours, but this playlist will keep them hooked for years.

Overall, the entire Minecraft Reddit community was extremely impressed and delighted to see yet another player traveling millions of blocks to find the rare Far Lands in the game. Even after three days since the post went live, it has continued to gather views, upvotes, and comments.

The original poster's YouTube videos of them walking in the game have also received lots of views and likes.

