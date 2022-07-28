How to do a 5-block jump in Minecraft parkour

A five-block jump distance is one of the most hotly debated subjects in Minecraft.

Performed by popular Minecraft personalities like Dream and Ub3r, the parkour trick is incredibly difficult to pull off even with countless hours of practice.

To be clear, it's possible for players to make jumps of much farther distances than five blocks, but this requires some form of assistance. This includes speed boosts from ice, headhitting, Punch-enchanted bows and other mechanics.

However, an unassisted five-block jump distance is attainable, albeit incredibly unlikely. This can be confirmed thanks to mathematical analysis done on the subject by committed members of the community.

Steps to do a 5-block jump using momentum in Minecraft

A player preps for a five-block jump (Image via KingTechins/YouTube)

Thanks to analysis by Minecraft mathematicians like Wifies and That Chief Guy, a five-block jump has been theoretically confirmed and has even been recreated by some players.

It requires almost pixel-perfect placement and movement. Players will also need to utilize the game's inherent momentum system in order to successfully complete a five-block jump distance.

For the average parkour player, it can be incredibly difficult to accomplish, but checking Minecraft's formula for arithmetic-geometric velocity has confirmed it to be possible at the very least.

Given below are the steps players can follow to do to attain a 5-block jump in Minecraft Parkour:

Players will need to break into a sprint and begin sprint jumping. According to mathematic projections, players will need to sprint jump upwards to build velocity. This requires players to land on a block above and ahead of them and immediately sprint jump again to maintain momentum. Players must also refrain from moving sideways or moving their head, as both of these movements also reduce the momentum value. It's essential to sprint jump in a near-perfect straight line to make the jump work. Based on analysis, players need to make approximately 16 sprint jumps, increasing in height and velocity. Additional sprint jumps are fine, but Minecraft's maximum velocity does possess a hard cap that prevents players from picking up too much speed with this method. Once players have reached maximum velocity from their 16 sprint jumps, they can make their final jump. If done absolutely perfectly, players should be able to clear a five-block distance.

It goes without saying that this method takes a huge amount of practice, as only a few players in the world have been able to record the jump successfully.

The jump may also be dependent on the version of the game being played, according to Wifies. Players attempting the jump may have very different results in version 1.19 compared to earlier versions such as 1.8. Nearly every condition must be perfect before players ever take the jump attempt, to begin with.

It will take innumerable hours of practice to pull off in all likelihood. However, persistent players who do it successfully will have something to be proud of, and they may want to record it for posterity.

