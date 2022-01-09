How to add patterns to fireworks in Minecraft

Fireworks are one of the most useful items for endgame players in Minecraft. They are primarily used to help in taking flight while using elytra. Fireworks provide a thrust that pushes players into the sky.

An interesting way to use fireworks is as ammunition in crossbows, as they can explode and deal damage to entities. However, few players use fireworks for their original purpose.

While crafting firework rockets, players can add firework stars to the recipe to create rockets with patterns. This article will help players add animations and designs to fireworks rockets.

Add animations to fireworks in Minecraft

To add animations, players will first have to make firework stars. Fireworks stars are craftable items made of gunpowder and dye. The color of fireworks depends on the type of dye used for making firework stars. Players can use all 16 types of dyes to create fireworks in Minecraft.

Adding these firework stars to the crafting recipe of firework rockets will give them a color. By default, firework rockets have a small ball animation. Default animations are not always eye-pleasing. Luckily, developers have added some unique explosion animations.

Llivia 𖤐 @Llivia1990 I remember one New Years Eve I spent my entire night playing on this Minecraft server when fireworks had just come out, and it was one of the best times I've ever had with strangers online. I hope y'all are doing something with others tonight, whether it be online or irl! 🖤 I remember one New Years Eve I spent my entire night playing on this Minecraft server when fireworks had just come out, and it was one of the best times I've ever had with strangers online. I hope y'all are doing something with others tonight, whether it be online or irl! 🖤 https://t.co/kwgMlCab06

In order to get different animations, players will have to add some special ingredients to the firework star's recipe. Other than default ball animation, players can get four unique explosive animations using the following items in Minecraft:

Fire charge: Adding this will increase the size of the default ball.

Gold nugget: It creates a star-shaped explosion.

Any head block: It creates a blast with a creeper face.

Feather: It creates a burst explosion shooting up in the sky.

Players can also add multiple colors to firework stars. Place a firework star and desired dye color in the crafting menu to add more color. Players can add up to eight dyes to one firework star in Minecraft.

Adding more colors to firework star

After making firework stars, players will have to create firework rockets using them. The recipe is the same as regular firework rockets, but players will have to add firework stars. This will create rockets with different explosive patterns based on the ingredients used.

