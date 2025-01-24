How adding exclusive blocks can improve trading in Minecraft

Minecraft villagers and wandering traders could offer many new opportunities for players upon the addition of exclusive trading blocks. While it might not be fair to trade for building blocks or functional items, decorative blocks could be a good choice. By introducing blocks that can only be obtained through trading, Mojang could encourage players to put more thought into interacting with traders.

This change would improve the value of wandering traders and might also change how Minecraft players view villager trades.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

More reasons to interact with Minecraft villagers

While some players exploit the trading system, others don't engage with it much. Adding exclusive blocks would give more players a reason to interact with villagers. Players interact with villagers only to obtain specific items, such as Mending books.

Exclusive trading blocks would make all villagers more important, encouraging players to spend time upgrading them and unlocking specialized trades. Critics might argue that making blocks exclusive to trading could limit exploration, which is one of Minecraft’s core appeals.

That said, this system would only require players to spend a little extra time with villagers before resuming their exploration. Even wandering traders would benefit if they offered exclusive decorative items. The community often criticizes the wandering trader, and this update could address that.

New exclusive block ideas

A Mason villager could offer exclusive decorative blocks like statues, while a Cartographer might trade globes. This system would reward trading and diversify the game’s economy. Exclusive blocks would allow players to build more intricate interiors. Villagers could also gain a new level beyond "master," marked with a netherite badge.

Players would only access these blocks after leveling villagers to the top tier, where the blocks could serve as trophies. Players might need to max out multiple villagers of the same profession to obtain numerous of the same blocks.

Adding an exclusive tree to the wandering trader

Many players use the wandering trader to acquire saplings they can’t find elsewhere. This is one of the mob’s few useful features. Adding a new tree species exclusive to trading would allow players to plant and grow more of these trees.

That would, in turn, reduce restrictions and give the wandering trader a more significant role.

Adding decorative blocks to villagers and wandering traders would make them more valuable, while an exclusive sapling could improve the wandering trader’s utility. These changes would diversify gameplay and encourage players to interact more with the trading system.

